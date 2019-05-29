Khloé Kardashian and Lamar Odom's marriage was short-lived. Even more short-lived, however, was Khloé Kardashian and Tristan Thompson's relationship. Both of the basketball players cheated on Kardashian at some point or another during their relationships with the reality star. In Thompson's case, he timed his reported moments of cheating really well. And by really well, I mean the literal worst times. And Lamar Odom's comments about Tristan Thompson cheating on Khloé Kardashian make clear his opinion on the matter.

Odom opened up about his life in an interview with Entertainment Tonight, talking about his past struggles with addiction, his 2015 overdose, the death of his and Liza Morales' 6-month-old son in 2006, and his relationship with Kardashian.

In case you're in need of reminding (how could we forget, though), Thompson reportedly cheated on Kardashian at multiple points throughout their relationship. The first cheating reports came to light just two days before Kardashian gave birth to True.

They stayed together for the sake of their daughter, but then another cheating scandal surfaced, this time with Kylie Jenner's best friend, Jordyn Woods. Woods claims that Thompson kissed her at the end of a night of partying and that nothing else happened, but the situation was enough for Kardashian to dump Thompson. Elite Daily reached out previously to Woods and Thompson's teams for comment on the reports, but did not hear back by the time of publication.

Odom, who was married to Kardashian from 2009 until their divorce was finalized in 2015, told ET that he wasn't happy to see Kardashian go through that hardship at the hands of Thompson.

“It's a bad situation,” he said. “She doesn't deserve that. She's a beautiful person from the inside out. You know, [it’s] just a man being as stupid as I was. Just a bad decision.”

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

He noted that being a former NBA player himself, he knows how tempting it is to be with as many women as possible.

“When you’ve got your pick of the litter — any women that you want, city to city — that’s every man's dream,” Odom said. “It's like a gift and a curse because it's easy to make bad decisions when you put a man in that realm.”

Odom went on to say that he “still got a lot of love” for Kardashian, who was one of the people who helped him through his 2015 overdose that nearly killed him.

He told the outlet that one of the worst parts of that hospital experience was learning to walk and talk again, but that Kardashian (who spent a lot of time with him in the hospital, even though they were in the middle of finalizing their divorce) was a big help to him on that front.

“The walking and talking part was the scariest part because I’m an athlete,” he said. “Imagine if you just got up and couldn't walk and talk tomorrow morning. That was the scariest moment. But Khloé helped me. She was bringing pictures up of my mother and my grandmother, making me say their names.”

Odom closed out his interview saying, “Forty's gonna be the best year of my life!” It's good to see that he's in such a good place nowadays.