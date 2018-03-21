The main reason I relate to Jennifer Lawrence so much is because of her adoration for reality TV drama. My main girl J.Law is obsessed with the network Bravo and all of the awesome reality shows that come with it. Her knowledge of the Real Housewives cast and the inner workings of the famous restaurant SUR in Los Angeles make her my secret best friend, even though she doesn't know it. However, Lawrence rustled the feathers of one famous reality badass. Lala Kent's "gross" comment about Jennifer Lawrence has me worked UP today, and this new feud is like a train wreck I can't look away from.

Here's the scoop: For those of you who watch Vanderpump Rules, you know Lala Kent. She is known for her confidence, determination, and sometimes, ya know, for being a little bit of a villain. She's one of those "loyal until you cross me" types. At least, that's been the case with actress Jennifer Lawrence.

Lawrence is a regular in Andy Cohen's Watch What Happens Live clubhouse where she regularly gives feedback on her favorite reality TV star castmates and weighs in on all the drama surrounding their lives. Earlier in March, Kent was on her radar. Lawrence was talking about Kent's narrative in the show when she told Cohen, "I'm like b*tch, you's a c*nt."

Woops.

That comment did NOT sit well with Kent. Once she heard the news, Kent immediately took to Twitter to blast Lawrence and defend herself, though her tweets were quickly taken down. In her initial post, Kent reportedly tweeted,

Did Jennifer Lawrence really call me a 'c--t' on @bravowwhl? Annnnnd talk about my mama? Bitch, you better pray I don't see you in the streets. You're one of the highest paid actresses on the planet...you claim you are pro-women and you call another woman a c--t? You're gross.

She later talked about the "tweet-and-delete" on Cohen's Sirius XM Radio show Reality Checked with Amy Philips.

Kent told Philips,

I did a three-peat: I did one tweet, delete, two tweet, delete, three tweet, delete. My manager called me and said, 'Lala, what are you doing?' She goes, 'You either delete the tweet or you delete my info for the next 24 hours 'cause I'm not trying to deal.' So, I deleted it.

She continued,

The thing is, no one wants to be called the c-word, especially by an A-list celebrity on national television. I was such a huge fan of hers, and it bummed me out. I thought that she had a little bit more class than that. You know, let's leave the trash to people like me who do reality TV. Don't try to steal my thunder, girlfriend!

Kent had similar sentiments to share with the Juicy Scoop podcast with Heather McDonald. In that interview, she said:

You’re [Lawrence] an A-list celebrity who makes more money than God and you’re like saying you support women and you’re calling another woman the c-word that you’ve never laid eyes on in person, never had a conversation with me... I tried to not let it bug me, but it never feels good to be called that, on top of someone who is that big and grand and A-list and glamorous. It was kind of like, ‘That kind of hurt my feelings a little bit.’

She added,

Now anytime you bring her up, like, I’m going to have nothing nice to say about her. I’m going to say that her hair sucks, her face is a little too pudgy, like she needs to stop the drinking, you know?

However, Kent recently took to Twitter to explain she and J. Law are "good now" and her interview actually happened a few weeks ago.

She wrote, "My interview with Juicy Scoop was taped a couple of weeks ago when I still felt hurt and emotional. Excuses aside, I wanted to let it be known J. Law and I are all good now."

Thank god. No more bad blood here!

