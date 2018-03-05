She has been working in the entertainment industry for ten years now, and yes she has remained one of the most publicly beloved actresses in Hollywood. Of course, I'm talking about Jennifer Lawrence — America's down-to-earth and most relatable girl next door. And just like the rest of us, she likes to enjoy herself with a libation or two. I mean who wouldn't like to have a couple of drinks at a major celebratory event, especially if it's something as monumental as the Academy Awards. So while attending this year's show, J.Law decided to have herself a drink or two. And these photos of Jennifer Lawrence drinking wine at the 2018 Oscars are the most relatable pics we've seen from the night thus far.

Following what I can only imagine was an excruciating press tour for her latest film Red Sparrow, Lawrence decided to take a break from all the interviews at this year's red carpet and just head straight for the Dolby Theater to enjoy this year's Academy Awards.

Kevin Winter/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

More to come.