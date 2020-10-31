Ahead of the 2020 presidential election, Lady Gaga has gone the extra mile to make sure her fans are all casting their votes. The outspoken singer has posted voting tutorials and information to her social media profiles throughout October, and she capped the month off with her flashiest video yet. Lady Gaga's voting video with her famous outfits is every Little Monster's dream come true, and it's sure to get everyone excited to participate in the election.

On Friday, Oct. 30, Lady Gaga shared a 3-minute video encouraging her fans to use the the voter information site HowTo.Vote to check their registration status and get important info on how the process works in their state and what candidates and propositions are on each ballot. The video is the latest in a string of voting information clips Lady Gaga has shared over recent weeks, including an improvised song about voting and a glam clip of how she dropped off her ballot. Each video has shown that Lady Gaga clearly knows how to add entertainment value to her message, but she upped the ante big time with her latest video.

The PSA shows Gaga reviving all of the most iconic looks from throughout her career, and it's a total trip down memory lane for every superfan. The video kicked off with Gaga in her metallic Monster Ball Tour outfit from back when she was first getting famous a decade ago. Gaga also rocked the blue bodysuit from her "Poker Face" video as well as a laid-back flannel look from her Artpop era as throwbacks for fans.

She also brought back some of her more recent looks that have quickly become iconic, such as the pink cowboy hat that defined her Joanne era, a curly black wig to shoutout her Cheek to Cheek album with Tony Bennett, and the luminescent bodysuit she wore during her Super Bowl 2017 halftime show performance.

And of course, Gaga also had to bring back her most iconic outfit of all: the meat dress. The singer caused a stir and became a style superstar after wearing a dress made entirely of beef at the 2010 MTV Video Music Awards. Now, a decade later, Gaga took her meat dress out of the freezer for a good cause. Check out all the iconic looks in Gaga's new video below.

Bringing back so many memorable outfits was a great way for Gaga to bring attention to the importance of voting in the election. As a nod to her ever-changing style, the singer ended the video by emphasizing the importance of consistently making your voice heard: "I may have seemed to shift and change, but one thing that has never changed is my voice and what I believe. My voice will be heard this election. Will yours?"

Your voice matters. So does your vote. Make sure both are heard and counted in the 2020 election by registering to vote right now.