Lady Gaga is back and serving, per usual. Her new song "Stupid Love" is here and it's incredible. "Stupid Love" is the lead track off of Gaga's highly-anticipated sixth studio album. The song was leaked online in January 2020, but it was swiftly scrubbed from the web. But the leak got fans hype, because it signaled new new music was probably on the way. Turns out, it was. Lady Gaga's "Stupid Love" lyrics will make you freak out, freak out, and freak out some more.

"Stupid Love" is an uptempo dance track that tells a story about someone finally finding the love they've dreamed about for a long time, but they're still trying to recover from the pain they've endured in the past. The message of the song can be felt when Lady Gaga passionately sings:

You're the one that I've been waiting for / Gotta quit this crying, nobody's gonna / Heal me if I don't open the door / Kinda hard to believe (Gotta have faith in me)

Little monsters can probably relate to this song's message, seeing as this song is exactly what they'd been waiting for for ages. They endured a two-year Lady Gaga music drought, since her last release was 2018's A Star Is Born soundtrack. Now, Gaga's Little Monsters finally got the new music they've been waiting for, so they can sing along with the lyrics below:

VERSE 1:

You're the one that I've been waiting for

Gotta quit this crying, nobody's gonna

Heal me if I don't open the door

Kinda hard to believe (Gotta have faith in me)

REFRAIN:

Freak out, freak out, freak out, freak out (Look at me)

Get down, get down, get down, get down (Look at me)

Freak out, freak out, freak out, freak out

Look at me now

PRE-CHORUS:

'Cause all I ever wanted was love

Hey, hey-uh (Ooh-ooh)

Hey, hey-uh (Ooh-ooh)

Hey, hey-uh

All I ever wanted was love

Hey, hey-uh (Ooh-ooh)

Hey, hey-uh (Ooh-ooh)

Hey, hey-uh (Higher, higher)

CHORUS:

I want your stupid love, love

I want your stupid love, love

(Oh-oh-oh-oh-oh-oh-oh-oh-oh)

VERSE 2:

Now it's time to free me from the chain

I gotta find that peace, is it too late

Or could this love protect me from the pain?

I would battle for you (Even if I break in two)

PRE-CHORUS:

'Cause all I ever wanted was love

Hey, hey-uh (Ooh-ooh)

Hey, hey-uh (Ooh-ooh)

Hey, hey-uh

All I ever wanted was love

Hey, hey-uh (Ooh-ooh)

Hey, hey-uh (Ooh-ooh)

Hey, hey-uh (Higher, higher)

CHORUS:

I want your stupid love, love

I want your stupid love, love

(Oh-oh-oh-oh-oh-oh-oh-oh-oh)

BRIDGE:

I don't need a reason (Oh)

Not sorry, I want your stupid love

I don't need a reason (Oh)

Not sorry, I want your stupid love

Higher, higher

CHORUS:

I want your stupid love, love (Oh, oh, woo)

We got a stupid love, love (Love, love, uh-oh)

(Oh-oh-oh-oh-oh-oh-oh-oh-oh)

I want your stupid love, love

(Oh-oh-oh-oh-oh-oh-oh-oh-oh)

I want your stupid love, love

Now watch the music video below and learn the dance moves as well.