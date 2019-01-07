My New Year's resolution is to be more like Lady Gaga in everything I do. I want more tattoos, more risk-taking, more Golden Globes. Y'know, that kind of thing. This year, Queen Gaga took home a 2019 Golden Globe for Best Original Song for her song "Shallow" featured in the film, A Star Is Born. While you might think Gaga is used to winning awards and getting world recognition, she held onto that trophy for dear life. In fact, she might have even slept with it. Lady Gaga's photo in bed with her Golden Globe will remind you while she is Mother Monster, she's delightfully human and relatable too.

Gaga attended The Globes with her co-star and A Star Is Born director, Bradley Cooper. While you may have seen one of the many compilations of her singing Cooper's praises for being the "one person in the room" out of 100 to believe in her, she still sticks by it. Honestly? It looks like it really worked out for her. A Star Is Born was Cooper's directorial debut, and boy did it pay off. Gaga was nominated for Best Actress in a Drama Motion Picture, Cooper was nominated for Best Actor in a Drama Motion Picture and for Director of a Motion Picture, and the film itself was in the elite group of movies up for Drama Motion Picture of the Year. While the film and its talent were beat out in these categories, Gaga did get the chance to step on stage to accept the award for Best Original Song.

She and her fellow songwriters Mark Ronson, Anthony Rossomando, and Andrew Wyatt took to the stage to accept the honor where they all, once again, shouted out their fearless leader, Bradley. "Thank you, Bradley Cooper. You took our heartfelt honest tune and you gave it emotional resonance," Mark Ronson said. Gaga added,

I just have to say, as a woman in music, it is really hard to be taken seriously as a musician and a songwriter. These three incredible men… they lifted me up and supported me. Bradley, I love you.

While her adoration for Cooper is clear, Gaga spent the night spooning someone — or should I say something? — else.

Rather than spend the night raging with her costars, it looks like Gaga headed home early to snuggle with her award. Her fiancé, Christian Carino, posted an intimate photo of Gaga clutching her trophy in bed with a bowl of Fruity Pebbles laying on top of her. (Not for nothing, fans can see her stunning engagement ring, too.)

Carino captioned the sweet pic, "what a rager."

In less than 12 hours the post received over 38,000 likes, which is just 10,000 less than his total number of followers. (If you're someone who cares about social media statistics and analytics, you know that's really saying something.)

Later, Gaga shared a photo of herself and Cooper on stage at the Golden Globes with the caption:

I didn’t get to say everything I wanted to say last night when we won, I was so overcome with emotion and of course wanted to share the mic with my co-writers. We are all so grateful Bradley loved “Shallow,” sang his heart out live, and truly the song would not be revered as it is without the brilliant film and moment Bradley created and the way he directed the moment and collaborated with us on how it would eventually be given to the world. Thank you B, and thank you Warner Bros. Thank you HFPA, we are beyond grateful.

Congratulations, Lady Gaga! Bradley Cooper isn't the only person in the room who believes in you.