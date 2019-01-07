A Star is Born fans did not have to wait long to see the film's starring duo take the stage at this year's Golden Globes. Their reunion came early with the evening's first award, when Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper presented at the 2019 Golden Globes. Grab your tissues because seeing them back together is sure to stir up some emotions.

Gaga and Cooper took to the stage to present the first award of the night for Best Actor in a Comedy Series, and as they did, host Andy Samberg made reference to their Star is Born characters. He said, "He discovered her in a bar, she discovered him in a garage." Gaga plays Ally, the movie's titular star who is discovered and skyrocketed to fame by Jackson, Cooper's character, after they meet at a drag club, so that's where the bar reference comes in. The second part of their introduction is a little darker, since — spoiler alert — her finding him in a garage refers to the very tragic ending of the film. What a super emotional and heavy way to start off the night. Between that reminder of A Star is Born's most heartbreaking moment and seeing the stars reunited, I'm surprised the ballroom wasn't flooded with tears.

Handout/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

After fans recovered from the gut punch of seeing the Star is Born couple together again, everyone tensed up remembering the last time the two were on an award shows stage together. In A Star is Born, Gaga's character Ally wins a Best New Artist Grammy Award, but her shining moment is famously cut short in one of 2018's most cringeworthy scene: Cooper's Jackson drunkenly climbs the stage and wets himself in front of millions of viewers around the globe. It was memorable enough to have a serious impression on fans watching the Globes. Even though it's his character who embarrasses himself and not the real Cooper, fans on Twitter couldn't help but worry that he and Gaga would relive their characters' pain.

Luckily there were no accidents on the Golden Globes stage this time around, and the Best Actor in a Comedy Series award went to Michael Douglas without a hitch. Even as Douglas took the stage, though, it was difficult for fans to take their eyes off of this year's dream couple, Gaga and Cooper. It was also difficult for the two of them to take their eyes off each other. When Gaga later won the award for Best Original Song, she gave a special shout-out to Cooper with a big "I love you."

Gaga famously has said that that there can be 100 people in a room, but just one needs to believe in you multiple times throughout her press tour for A Star is Born, and it's very clear that she and Cooper are very happy being that one person for each other. They might not actually be in love like their characters Ally and Jackson are, but their adoration for each other at the Golden Globes is enough to have me swooning.