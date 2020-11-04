It's no secret that Lady Gaga is a proud supporter of the democratic political party. Gaga vocalized her plans to vote for Joe Biden on social media, in person at events, and basically any chance she got to speak out, much to the disapproval of Donald Trump. That's why Lady Gaga's dad's tweet endorsing Trump has her fans on edge.

On Monday, Nov. 2, just hours before Election Day, Gaga joined Biden in Pittsburgh to sing at his campaign event and speak to voters. Addressing the crowd at the campaign rally, Gaga said: "To all the women, and to all the men with daughters and sisters and mothers — everybody, no matter how you identify, now is your chance to vote against Donald Trump, a man who believes his fame gives him the right to grab one of your daughters, or sisters or mothers or wives by any part of their body."

Her remarks caught the attention of Trump, who spoke out about Gaga's support for Biden during his own rally in Pennsylvania the same day. "Now he's got Lady Gaga," Trump said. "Lady Gaga — is not too good. I could tell you plenty of stories. I could tell you stories about Lady Gaga. I know a lot of stories about Lady Gaga."

Despite Trump's negative comments about Gaga, according to People, the singer's father, Joe Germanotta, took to Twitter on Tuesday, Nov. 3, to share his support for the president in a since-deleted tweet, writing, "@realDonaldTrump 2020."

People reports that Germanotta later tweeted and deleted: "You may have noticed my political and spiritual beliefs are different. liberty and freedom of choice would not be political."

Fans flooded Twitter with their opinions on Germanotta's tweets. "joegermanotta really watched his daughter give a speech, as a sexual assault survivor, last night about trump thinking he has the right to grab women and then not even 24 hours later tweeted his support for the man..... gross," one person wrote.

Gaga hasn't spoken out about her dad's political stance, but was still tweeting out hope for Biden supporters on Wednesday, Nov. 4, as the votes continued to be counted. "Every single vote in this country matters, will be counted and will matter!" she wrote. "It is the emblem of our democracy! I have so much faith in the human spirit! We’ve got this America! Sending EVERYONE A BIG HUG!"