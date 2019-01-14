We are in the thick of awards season, and at this point, movie fans everywhere are trying to figure who is going to win big at the Oscars this year. Lady Gaga was the name on everyone's lips when her movie A Star Is Born dominated conversation this past fall, but it did not perform as well as fans expected it to at the Golden Globes earlier this month. But at the Critics' Choice Awards this weekend, Gaga was back to snatching trophies, and Lady Gaga's 2019 Critics' Choice win is reassuring fans that an Oscar may be coming her way.

Lady Gaga was one of the big winners at Sunday night's Critics' Choice Awards. Not only did the singer and actress take home the award for Best Song for her duet with Bradley Cooper "Shallow," but she also was given the coveted Best Actress trophy. The acting win came one week after Lady Gaga lost the similar award at the Golden Globes. But in an unexpected twist, Gaga was not alone in receiving the Best Actress award — the Critics' Choice Awards voters decided the category resulted in a tie, and Gaga shared the win with Glenn Close, who had just won the Golden Globe over Gaga for her work in The Wife.

With the way these awards shows have been going, it now definitely looks like the Best Actress Oscar will be a race between Glenn Close and Lady Gaga. The Oscar nominees will not be announced until next week, but fans can rest assured that these two actresses will be the frontrunners in the big category, possibly nominated alongside Olivia Colman for The Favourite and Melissa McCarthy for Can You Ever Forgive Me?.

Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images

But even if the Best Actress Oscar is not a lock for Lady Gaga, it definitely seems like she will still be taking home a win on Oscars night. Gaga has been winning the Best Song in a Motion Picture awards for her A Star Is Born track "Shallow" throughout awards season, and it feels pretty inevitable that she will take home the Best Original Song trophy at the Oscars as well.

Before the Oscars, though, Lady Gaga got to enjoy her big win at the Critics' Choice Awards alongside Glenn Close on stage. Gaga teared up when she was announced as the second winner of the Best Actress award, and delivered and emotional acceptance speech about what working on A Star Is Born meant to her. Check out the clips below:

And surprisingly enough, the Lady Gaga and Glenn Close win was not the only tie of the night. Amy Adams and Patricia Arquette also tied for the Best Actress in a Movie Made for Television or Limited Series award at the Critics' Choice Awards — Adams for Sharp Objects and Arquette for Escape From Dannemora.

Movie fans will have to wait and see who will win big when the 91st Annual Academy Awards air on Sunday, Feb. 24. The Oscar nominations will be announced on Tuesday, Jan. 22.