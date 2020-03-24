Sad news for Little Monsters of the world: Lady Gaga has delayed her Chromatica album release. Gaga took to social media to tell fans things just "don't feel right" amid the coronavirus outbreak, and same, girl, same. But with things so off-kilter, she explained she's decided to hold off on releasing new tunes. Yes, monsters, it's sad news that Lady Gaga has postponed her Chromatica album release, but she also promised we will get the record in due time.

While Chromatica was initially slated to arrive on April 10, Gaga shared a lengthy post on Instagram explaining why she's decided to postpone the record's release for a later date.

"First of all, I want to make sure everyone is staying safe and practicing social distancing. Please know that I'm thinking of you all," she began her March 24 Instagram post. "I wanted to tell you, that after a lot of deliberation, I've made the incredibly tough decision to postpone the release of Chromatica. I will announce a new 2020 release date soon," she wrote.

"This is such a hectic and scary time for all of us, and while I believe art is one of the strongest things we have to provide joy and healing to each other during times like this, it just doesn't feel right to me to release this album with all that is going on during this global pandemic," she wrote.

As if that wasn't enough to tug on the heartstrings of Little Monsters everywhere, Gaga dropped another piece of bombshell news.

"I had a secret Coachella set lined up," she said, when reflecting on all the surprises she initially had in store for fans. You can swipe to the right to see the second part of Gaga's message.

True to form, Gaga also shared a welcome dose of positivity. "Instead I prefer that we spend this time focusing on finding solutions," she continued. "It's important to me that the attention is on getting essential medical equipment to healthcare professionals, making sure kids who depend on public schools for meals get the assistance they need, and that we help those who will be financially impacted by this pandemic."

The coronavirus has impacted a number of different industries across the globe, and it hit the entertainment world particularly hard. Gaga wasn't the first star to announce major changes to her 2020 music plans. BTS, Kelly Clarkson, and dozens of others have postponed major tours, and nearly every spring music festival was postponed or canceled entirely.

This couldn't have been an easy call for Mother Monster, but hopefully, when Chromatica finally does, arrive it'll be in happier times. And who knows, maybe Gaga will show up to the newly scheduled date for Coachella in October.

