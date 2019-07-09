Ah, heavy weighs the crown. No, seriously. Lady Gabriella's wedding tiara nearly fell off during her ceremony and she was majorly bugging about it.

For those of you who haven't been keeping up with the life of this newlywed royal, she tied the knot with Thomas Kingston at St. George's Chapel in Windsor Castle in May 18, 2019. Yes, that might have been the most British sentence I've ever written.

The whole thing seems like a fairytale, but, in an interview published on July 7, 2019, Lady Gabriella opened up to Hello! magazine about how wearing her diamond-studded tiara on her special day was actually pretty dang stressful. Ugh, don't you just hate it when your fancy diamond-studded tiara is stressing you out on your wedding day!? Super #relatable problem, amiright?

“Suddenly I could feel my tiara start to pull back and in those few unnerving moments I thought it would come crashing down with an almighty clunk,” Lady Gabriella, 38, told the publication. “My little bridesmaids had accidentally wandered on to my very sheer tulle 20-ft. veil. I slowed down until they’d stepped off it, but then it happened again.”

If you're wondering where the heck Lady Gabriella even managed to get the tiara, allow me to explain because it's actually pretty cute. According to People, Lady Gabriella wore "a Russian Fringe style diamond tiara." The sweetest part of all? According to People, the tiara was also worn by Lady Gabriella's grandma, Princess Marina, Duchess of Kent, and her mom, Princess Michael of Kent, on their respective wedding days.

Chris Jackson/Chris Jackson Collection/Getty Images

Luckily, her hairdresser came in clutch by already taking precautionary measures to make sure the tiara didn't fall off of her head. “Fortunately my hairdresser had pinned the tiara in place, and it stood firm," she explained.

Minus the drama with the tiara, everything else went swimmingly for Lady Gabriella's wedding day. In particular, she told Hello! that she was a huge fan of the dress that designer Luisa Beccaria created especially for her big day.

Chris Jackson/Chris Jackson Collection/Getty Images

“It was a magical day, and Luisa created a wonderful dress for me,” she told Hello! after seeing the dress on display at Paris Couture Week. “This is the first time I’ve seen it since the wedding, and it brings back so many happy memories.”

Another cute little factoid? Lady Gabriella kept the gown a secret from all of her family members so everyone was truly surprised when they saw her walking down the aisle on her special day. “I wanted to surprise both of my parents on the day, so worked closely with Luisa without any family seeing the dress as it came together until my wedding day,” she said.

Pool/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Hello! reports that she actually was breaking tradition by going ahead and picking a dress without her mother's input, which, TBH, I totally respect.

For those of you unsure of who, exactly, Lady Gabriella is, let me give you a little refresher. Her mom, Prince Michael of Kent, is actually Queen Elizabeth's cousin. This makes her 52nd in line for the throne. Casual.