Even though summer is nearly over, it doesn't mean that you can't still scour upcoming sales for warm weather pieces to add to your wardrobe for next year. Labor Day swimsuit sales 2018 are way too good to miss out on and along with giving your bikini collection a refresh, they'll help serve as major inspiration to get you to schedule a beach vacation sometime this winter. That's a good enough reason to indulge in swimwear sales, right?

I've always found it insane that some of the smallest pieces of clothing we wear (ie swimsuits) can also be some of the most expensive. $200 for a teeny tiny triangle top and pair of briefs? WTF. That's why I wholeheartedly believe in almost exclusively shopping them during sales and paying what I feel is a more acceptable price for a singular bikini. Peruse the best swimwear deals happening on this Labor Day below and watch the guilt dissolve away once you realize how legitimately great the savings actually are.

Beach Bunny Swimwear

Beach Bunny is the ultimate one stop shop when it comes to perusing swimwear of all different aesthetics and styles. On Monday, September 3, you can shop select summer styles up to 30 percent off, while pieces that are already currently on sale will be slashed up to 60 percent off.

Fae

If there ever was a swimwear brand that embodied what LA cool looks like today, it's Fae. Their largely monochromatic offerings are cut into an array of sexy styles to ensure there's something to love for everyone. Starting Monday, September 3, through Wednesday, September 5, you can score a new bikini at up to 70 percent off.

Frankies Bikinis

Staple swimwear is Frankie's specialty, so if you're on the hunt for a red one-piece or nude bikini, their sale is the one you'll want to shop. From September 3 through September 27, you'll be able to shop their offerings at up to 70 percent off. Talk about a deal.

Adore Me

You probably know them for their affordable and cute underwear, but Adore Me also offers an awesome selection of swimwear. Starting on September 3, the retailer will be offering buy one, get one on swimwear all week.

Jade Swim

Jade Swim is a favorite of Chrissy Teigen's, so you know it's got to be good. They offer awesome silhouettes in solid tones that are beyond Insta-worthy. Use the code LABORJADE to get 40 percent off of swimwear site wide from now until Monday, September 3.

Lane Bryant

Lane Bryant's 40 percent off storewide deal from Thursday, August 30, until Monday, September 3 obviously includes swimwear, so if you're in need of a bikini and basially anything else, this might be the sale for you to shop.

La Porte Swim

La Porte is an awesome option if you're into sweet prints and bold patterns. No matter you preferred color palette or silhouette, they'll have something for you. You can shop their sale of 50 percent off select suits now, so get a head start on your Labor Day shopping.

Mikoh

Strappy goodness, graphic prints, and clever cutouts hold court on some of Mikoh's best swimsuit designs, but really anything from the brand is going to be good. From now through Monday, September 3, all swimwear at Mikoh is an extra 30 percent off with the code MIKOHXLABOR30.