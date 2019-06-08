Stormi Webster is growing up, y'all, and I don't know how to feel about it. If you've been keeping up with the 1-year-old, you've probably followed along as Stormi learned how to say "Dada" and "yes" and "no" over the past few months. Now, it looks like the toddler is ready to take things up a notch in the language department, as illustrated by Kylie Jenner's video of Stormi trying to talk during a photoshoot.

On Friday, June 7, Kylie Jenner showed Keeping Up with the Kardashians fans just how quickly her daughter has grown up with an Instagram video that depicts Stormi trying to say her own name as well as that of her cousin True, and it'll seriously melt your heart.

In the video, the 1-year-old can be seen proving that the apple doesn't fall far from the tree, as she poses up a storm during a photoshoot while rocking a cream ruffled onesie, and generally being all around adorable. To up the cuteness factor even more, an unknown photographer can be heard in the background asking Stormi, "Can you say Stormi?" The baby girl starts beaming at the camera before replying with the end syllable of her moniker.

The name of her 13-month-old cousin True comes a little easier to her, although she's not quite able to say "Ava" when the photographer asks her to repeat it after her.

While it's an exciting milestone and it demonstrates that she's learning to talk quickly, it's also a bittersweet one for KUWTK devotees and family members alike because it shows that Kylie's mini-me won't be a baby with impossibly chubby cheeks forever. It's only a matter of time before the youngest generation of the Kardashian-Jenner family is ready to start sharing secrets and having their very own conversations.

The beauty mogul appeared to have the same conflicting feelings about her daughter's accomplishment, as she captioned the clip, "A for effort baby,," with a series of crying and heart eye emojis.

Unsurprisingly, Jenner's friends and family couldn't deal with the cuteness, and they let their ~feelings~ be known in the comments section. Sister Khloé Kardashian gushed, "She’s the cutest," while Kardashian family friend Chrissy Teigen wrote, "Nononononoooo how is she so good at this!!"

Sofia Richie also commented on the clip, writing "I can't" with a crying face emoji. Same, Sofia. Same.

Baby Stormi is still learning (she only just celebrated her first birthday in February, after all), but she's come a long way from when she was first captured saying "Dada" back in November 2018, much to dad Travis Scott's delight.

Back in March, the entrepreneur also shared a video of the pair having one of their first conversations (Stormi can be heard responding "Yeah" when the 21-year-old jokingly tells her her, "Girl, you gotta do things without me"), as well as clips of her daughter learning how to say yes and no.

Unfortunately, Stormi won't be a baby forever, but on the bright side, it sure is pretty freaking adorable watching her grow up.