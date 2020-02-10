Stormi Webster is living her very best life. While Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott are both extremely talented in their own rights, it's their toddler who steals the show anytime she gets in front of a camera and that's exactly what she did when playing with a karaoke machine on Sunday, Feb. 9. Kylie Jenner's video of Stormi singing "Rise & Shine" is the perfect combination of adorable and hilarious.

Stormi was practicing welcoming a crowd, repeating "hello" on the mic when Jenner prompted the tot to "sing something." Stormi wasn't bothered at first, and continued doing her own thing until Jenner asked her to say "Rise and Shine." You know, the title of the 10-second song that went viral in October 2019 when Jenner was giving fans a tour of her Kylie Cosmetics office.

In case you haven't been keeping up with Jenner, the makeup mogul posted a 16-minute video to her YouTube page where she showed off her beautiful office that, of course, has a room especially for Stormi. When Jenner opened the door to wake up the tot from a nap, Jenner belted out "Rise and Shine" and the rest is history.

So on Sunday when Stormi let out her own version of "Rise and Shine" and gave a little giggle as she got a sweet reaction from Jenner who cheered her on, Instagram went wild. Though Jenner was the OG "Rise and Shine" singer, her followers were thrilled about Stormi's mini-remix.

"OMG she is so adorable!!!" momager Kris commented. Sofia Richie wrote: "Noooooooo!!!! I can’t handle it!"

Watch the adorable performance below.

This video is proof that Stormi is definitely not camera shy. At the young age of two, Stormi already has millions of social media users doting over her cuteness and big personality.

Now to wait and see if Miley Cyrus, Ariana Grande, and more artists who previously covered "Rise and Shine" will react to Stormi's epic performance.