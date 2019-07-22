Don't be fooled by the Kardashians' fancy cars, TV show, and multiple businesses. They're not the ones living the best life. In fact, when I look at the entire Kardashian/Jenner empire it's clear to me there are a few people who are hustling, a few people who are coasting, and then there are a few people who are thriving — and the last ones are the babies. Chicago and Psalm West, True Thompson, and Stormi Webster are the people living their very best lives, and I have the video to prove it. Kylie Jenner's video of Stormi feeding their dogs is some Grade A "living my best life" content and fans are eating it up. I don't want to spoil anything but it also includes Stormi snacks. (Yup, snacks for Stormi, but the alliteration makes it sound way more amazing.)

Everyone knows that, before Kylie Jenner had a real-life human baby, her dogs were her babies. Norman, Bambi, Rosy or Harley are four perfect Italian greyhounds that have been featured on Keeping Up With The Kardashians, printed across Kylie clothing, and stamped on the back of iPhone cases, keychains, and more. But, when you pair the pups with baby Stormi, the cuteness level gets heightened by a billion.

Jenner videotaped Stormi frolicking on what I assume is their stunning house grounds which includes a small gated area where the dogs are playing. In Jenner's video, fans see baby Stormi leading her dad, Travis Scott, through the white fence into a grassy area with what appears to be a glamorous dog house in the background.

In her hand, Stormi carries what fans will soon learn are "Stormi snacks." She eventually tries to dish out her treats to the puppies, which makes Kylie call out "no those are Stormi snacks."

Too bad, a pupper gets one anyway.

Take a look at all of the cuteness:

Peep that swing set. Awwww.

Sure, in theory, Stormi will grow up and one day have to "make a living" and "face the cold hard reality of being a grown-up," but damn am I living vicariously off of her happy childhood in the meantime. This little girl as traveled all over by the age of one and has seen and done more than many people will get to do in an entire lifetime.

Most recently, Stormi joined her mom on a stunning tropical vacation in honor of Jenner's new Kylie Skin Summer Collection. Fans caught photos of Stormi and Jenner's posse chilling in the sun, hanging out on the beach, and lounging in matching outfits like it was a run-of-the-mill family getaway.

It was also not too long ago that Stormi celebrated her first birthday with the birthday party to end all birthday parties. Her mom created a massive "Stormi World" extravaganza which included a blow-up entrance of Stormi's face.

Feeding her dogs on her lawn? Having the party of a lifetime while grownups walk through your manufactured mouth? It's all just a day in the life of this little one.