Kylie Jenner is here to make your Monday morning a little brighter, y'all. No, not because her new Kylie Cosmetics Kybrow kits just debuted on April 29 — although those babies do look pretty awesome. I'm talking about the fact that the makeup mogul just gave us all the cutest glimpse into her adorable little daughter's life on her Instagram story. Have you seen Kylie Jenner's videos of Stormi playing with her dogs yet? Because she went and shared not one, but two clips of her sweet angel chilling with the pups, and I seriously cannot take how adorable they are!

In the first vid, Stormi is cuddling with one of the doggies in her bed. Is it Norman, Bambi, Rosy, Harley, or Wesley (the tiny little black and tan puppy that KyKy adopted right around the time baby Stormi turned one)? Hell if I know! If you happen to follow Kylie's dogs on Instagram and you're well-versed in who's who here, please LMK.

At the end of the day, it doesn't even really matter which one of the pups Stormi is snuggling with in the clip, because it's clear that the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star's firstborn is a total dog lover like her mama — who reportedly has 10 pets including a bunny, a chicken and eight dogs.

Check it out:

So sweet!

And look at Stormi here, decked out in all pink and playing with another one of the pooches (or maybe the same one? IDK) in the grass:

The cutest!

Oh, and I apologize for the lack of a proper segue, but in case you're wondering where things currently stand between Kylie and Jordyn Woods, since it's been a minute since we've dissected the fallout from the Tristan Thompson drama, you might be interested to know that something else went down on April 29: Kylie edited the header photo on her Twitter account.

See, it used to feature a pic of herself and Jordyn that was a promo for the Kylie x Jordyn Palette for Kylie Cosmetics. And now? Well, now, it's just a pic of the reality star's eyes.

Twitter/Kylie Jenner

Hmmm. So, does this mean the friendship is officially dunzo? Or is the photo just a promo for that new Kybrow collection I was telling you about? Probably the latter, so let's not read anything more into it, mmmkay?

So where does the Kylie-Jordyn friendship stand at the moment? A source told Us Weekly that the Lip Kit queen actually really misses her bestie.

"Jordyn was like a sister to her," the insider revealed. "And while she’s very close with her team and considers them her friends, she also knows they are employees and she pays them, so they have a different relationship."

Aw, that's actually pretty sad. Meanwhile, on the flip side, a different source told the publication that Miss Jordyn misses Kylie — and baby Stormi, too!

"She misses Kylie as a best friend but is telling friends she actually misses Stormi the most," the source explained. "She looks at old pictures of Stormi and misses her every day."

I would too, girl. I would, too.