Things just got really awkward between Kylie Jenner and Alex Rodriguez. The makeup mogul and the baseball star were seated at the same table at this year's Met Gala, but Rodriguez seems to have forgotten what they all talked about. In an interview with Sports Illustrated, Rodriguez kind of shaded Jenner with some comments he made in passing, and Kylie Jenner's response to Alex Rodriguez saying she bragged about being rich is probably making him feel hella awkward right now.

In an interview with Sports Illustrated, Rodriguez talked about his time at the 2019 Met Gala on May 6. He himself was bragging about how great of a table he and Lopez were seated at.

"We had a great table," he said, beginning to break down all of the Gala guests he was sitting with. "The black guy from The Wire — Idris Elba, yeah, and his new wife. Some famous singer next to me, I don’t know what her name is. Versace — Donatella." It sounds like A. Rod knows as much about celebrity names as I do baseball.

"We had Kylie and Kendall. And we had an Asian gentleman from 'Rich Asians,' the lead," he continued, then adding the shade toward Jenner. "Kylie was talking about Instagram and her lipstick and how rich she is."

Oh... OK? Why did he only talk about some things when it came to every other rich person at his table, then when it came to Jenner, he made a comment like that...? Weird, if you ask me.

That line made headlines, and those headlines prompted Jenner to respond.

"Umm no I didn’t," Jenner tweeted in response to a People tweet about A. Rod's comment. "We only spoke about Game of Thrones."

Oof... awkward. The Met Gala was on Monday, May 6, which means the episode of Thrones that had aired the night before was Season 8, Episode 4, "The Last of the Starks." With the Battle of Winterfell episode going down the week before that, there was a hell of a lot of Thrones content to talk about that night, but Rodriguez apparently forgot all about that convo.

That is, until he responded to Jenner's tweet, seemingly to save some face.

"OMG that’s right @KylieJenner!!" he tweeted. "It was me talking about you and your makeup line and how much my girls love you. #GOT #respect #alllove." Good save...? Narrator: It was not a good save.

People were confused by his response.

It's hard to tell who is right in this scenario and who is saving face. I totally buy that Jenner would talk about her success in public (yo, if I were a billionaire, I would too), and I also totally believe that A. Rod would want to shut this story down real quick if Jenner publicly contradicted what he said.

Fans of Jenner are convinced she's the one telling the full truth here, though, considering the fact that she rarely calls people out this publicly.

Whether A. Rod's version of the story is true or Jenner's is, this is the most awkward tweet exchange I've seen in a long, long time.

I mean, you know things are bad when you have to make the clarification that you're #alllove. Yikes.