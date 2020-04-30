While most people have accepted they’ll have mismatched roots and faded dye jobs until the end of the coronavirus quarantine, Kylie Jenner is still turning out fresh new hairdos. As possibly the biggest hair chameleon of the Kardashian-Jenners, Jenner will clearly not let anything stop her from rocking new hair colors. For her newest look, Jenner got ‘90s-inspired throwback, chunky highlights, as well as a waist-length ponytail.

First debuted on Instagram on April 25, Jenner’s new hair followed Dua Lipa’s down the road of ‘90s-style, bold highlights. For her color, Jenner kept her light brown base hair with honey blonde streaks, like a reverse Buffy. Like the TikToker she is, Jenner put in the extra egirl touch by making the strands framing her face much lighter than her base shade.

With a video posted to Jenner’s Instagram on April 28, fans got a 360-degree look at the coloring as Jenner carried Stormi around their house. Although the video got over 28 million likes, some fans weren’t on board with the look. “Kylie, honey, you need some blending on that hair,” one fan and colorist wrote. Luckily, that didn’t faze Jenner, as the mogul wrote back, “I know b*tch, it’s been a long day.” Maybe Jenner’s feeling the same hair frustration as her fans are.

Kylie Jenner/Instagram

The 22-year-old may love changing her hair, but in an Instagram story posted on April 3, she showed off her natural hair, which was almost hitting her shoulders. “I just feel like this is such a good time to just take your hair out and your nails out,” she said in the video captioned, “Hair health journey RN.” It seems like that journey was a bit short-lived since she’s rocked a couple of different hair looks, including this one, since then.

The ‘90s chunky highlights look can span from total grunge to posh, like Cher from Clueless to a fiery look à la Ginger Spice. Now that the trend is back around, chunky highlights have gotten a slight update. They’re typically a bit more blended and, depending on the style you like, generally sectioned into smaller streaks. Kim Kardashian even showed off the modernized look back in August 2019 for a KKW Beauty campaign, and other celebs like FKA Twigs and Sofia Richie have rocked their takes on the trend, too.

If you’re looking to try out something new with your hair, Jenner definitely makes a compelling case for chunky highlights. Even if you don’t think this look is for you, this ‘90s hairstyle will be everywhere once salons open back up.