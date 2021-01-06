Selling lip kits is certainly not the same thing as selling hand sanitizer, but apparently that wasn't evident to everyone's favorite reality TV star-turned-business mogul. Kylie Jenner's new hand sanitizer is getting major backlash on the internet right now; the makeup maven's latest venture clearly was not what her fans wanted next from her popular skincare line. Jenner is now the target of claims she's attempting to profit off the chaos caused by the worldwide outbreak of coronavirus.

Hand sanitizer was flying off the shelves at an unprecedented rate at the beginning of the pandemic in 2020, and now some brands appear to be closing in on the market with their own alternatives. Jenner announced on Jan. 5 her newest Kylie Skin product, an 80% alcohol, fast-drying hand sanitizer, but it didn't get the hype she was likely expecting. Immediately after tweeting about the newest addition to her skincare line, the influencer faced an onslaught of criticism from fans and the public.

"Kylie really made Kylie Skin hand sanitizer [...] Let's profit off a pandemic," one user tweeted after the launch, mocking Jenner's latest announcement.

Many of those criticizing the newest addition to the Kylie Skin line found it laughable, singling out the marketing of the sanitizer for promoting the product as "something special." In reality, a good Purell or generic brand sanitizer covers all your germ-related concerns (and doesn't cost $7 a bottle.)

The millennial-pink packaging is undeniably cute, but that wasn't enough to win over Jenner's critics. For all of the backlash, however, there were a few supporters replying to her original announcement of the new product. "Wow [...] When will we be getting this in the [U.K.]?" a stan account replied to Jenner's tweet to no response. Even in amid a pandemic, you can count on Kylie Jenner's fans to have her back.

Sure enough, though, for every tweet in support of the new launch, there were many others calling Jenner out for "[profiting] off" the public's concerns about coronavirus. Whether or not the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star really meant to launch the hand sanitizer as a cash grab is beside the point; people are tired of billionaires making money off of a public health crisis.