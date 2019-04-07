Forget Kylie Skin, because Kylie Jenner hinting at the makeup partnership of our dreams is serving up some serious hype. The lip kit mogul has teamed up with her sisters and former BFF Jordyn Woods for her popular beauty collaborations, and now, it sounds like a line with her mini-me could be in the pipeline. Yep, Kylie Jenner's latest tweets about Stormi Webster tease a possible Stormi X Kylie collaboration, and I'm so here for it.

It's no secret that the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star knows her way around all things makeup. After all, she's built up a billion-dollar Kylie Cosmetics empire with lip kits, eyeshadow pallets, and foundation, and on Friday, April 12, Jenner will be launching her very own makeup setting spray. Considering that she's worked together with sisters Kim and Khloé Kardashian on different beauty lines, it was only a matter of time before she started thinking about teaming up with her daughter Stormi for a future project, and the preliminary details will make you so excited.

Stormi might only be 1-year-old, but the tot has already made a reputation for herself as a fashionista with her eclectic style and fun color schemes. So, naturally, fans are already thinking ahead to the days when the mini mogul-in-the-making will show off her own talents in the field. And it turns out that they're not the only ones.

On Sunday, April 7, the 21-year-old took to Twitter to respond to a few fan messages and reveal that she wants a Kylie X Stormi makeup brand just as much as we do.

Twitter user @tamzinlivv first addressed the beauty entrepreneur, writing, "@KylieJenner do you think stormi will ever have her own makeup brand? imagine!"

Jenner responded:

i would love for her to do a collection of her own! i just want her old enough to decide and choose all the colors and designs!

In other words, the world will be blessed with a Stormi makeup collection sometime in the future, so excuse me while I go and start saving up money now.

On the flip side, it'll probably be a while before we see said collection as Jenner's daughter only turned 1 back in February. Although, she seems to also already have a penchant for fab accessories.

In the meantime, it looks like we have some new projects to look forward to as speculation has been running rampant over a rumored new skincare line from the reality TV star.

Back in September, Jenner reportedly filed paperwork to trademark the names "Kylie Skin" and "Kylie Skin by Kylie Jenner" for a new line of moisturizers, toners, scrubs, and cleansers, according the U.S. Patent office.

Since then, the KUWTK personality has kept the hints coming with bare-faced selfies on Instagram. In January, Jenner teased fans that she's been hard at work on a mystery project that she'll soon be dropping. She also revealed that she's working with sister Kendall Jenner on a special makeup line.

I'm guessing that it'll still be a few more years until a Stormi makeup collection makes its way to stores, but until then, it sounds like there are plenty of exciting things to look forward to in the meantime.