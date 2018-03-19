Back in the day, Kylie Jenner and Jordyn Woods went on all sorts of adventures together: They made funny Snapchat movies. They S-L-A-Y-E-D New York Fashion Week and Coachella together. And let's not forget about the time that they crashed a high schooler's prom and made everyone's dreams come true (except ours, that is). But since Jenner had her gorgeous daughter, Stormi, I've questioned how or if her relationship with her BFF has changed at all. However, I got my answer when, on March 17, Jenner posted sizzling photos to her Instagram that featured her bestie on their latest vacation. Honestly, Kylie Jenner's hot tub photos with Jordyn Woods show that they haven't missed a beat since the makeup mogul's new addition to her family.

While some of us were busy celebrating St. Patty's Day by stuffing our faces with traditional Irish foods and freaky green drinks, Jenner was living it up at a ski resort with Woods, according to E! News. She uploaded a series of photos to her Instagram detailing her vacation and I gotta admit: they are everything. Though Jenner's a new mom, it doesn't mean that she's not allowed to have fun, which she's made abundantly clear in her recent posts.

The pics appeared to be shot by photographer Kevin Amato, who frequently photographs Travis Scott and also posted the snapshots to his own Instagram account. One upload showed Jenner standing by herself in the hot tub, (seemingly) tucking her hair behind her diamond-decorated ears, with her skin glowing and eyes shining front-and-center.

How do one's eyes shine brighter than diamonds, Kylie? HOW??

The second in the set of two pics was another picture of Ky and Woods, posing and "smizing" at the camera. And if you squint just a bit, it looks like Woods is sporting the Cartier bracelet that Jenner bought her as a birthday gift in 2016, which proves that they're as solid as ever.

Another pic from the shoot posted by Jenner showed her resting on the edge of a hot tub, dressed in a Calvin Klein bralette and matching bottoms, while Woods posed in the background in a black, strappy swimsuit. The new mom captioned the photo, "Girls next door."

Woods isn't the only one who has grown closer to Jenner since she gave birth.

Jenner's big sis, Kendall Jenner, revealed in her latest Vogue cover story that Stormi's birth has strengthened their relationship and said her sister's pregnancy was a "different" kind of exciting in comparison to the others in her family. Kendall revealed:

It’s not that it’s more exciting than any other births in the family — it’s different exciting, because she’s my baby sister who I grew up with. We all grew up in twos: Kourtney and Kim grew up together; Rob and Khloé; Brandon and Brody; Burton and Casey, and then Kylie and I. So to see my best friend growing up have a baby? It’s already made us even closer.

Loreen Sarkis/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

And clearly Woods feels the same way as Kendall, because she's been alongside Jenner throughout her entire pregnancy. She even made various — if not the most — cameos in Jenner's "To Our Daughter" video, which chronicled the beauty icon's journey to motherhood alongside her rapper boyfriend Travis Scott.

When speaking about their friendship back in October 2017, Woods said their friendship is "everything" and that they "do everything together." According to People, she explained,

Having a best friend is, like, everything. I feel like everyone deserves a best friend. It’s just like having someone you can call at any time. Obviously, I have my family and I have my mom, but sometimes you need that extra person that isn’t a part of everything, going through the same things as you. It’s really helpful. I feel like right now, at this age, you develop the friends that you’re going to have forever, and we do everything together.

I can't wait until Stormi is old enough to butt in and becomes a third-wheel in their friendship, so I can gush over her cute little swimsuits and dainty accessories. I'm speaking this into existence, IDC, IDC.