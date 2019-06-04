A member of the Kardashian family, founder of Kylie Cosmetics, and self-made billionaire (Forbes said it, not me) are just a few of the titles used to describe Kylie Jenner. But you don't need me to tell you how famous Kylie Jenner is, I mean how many twenty-one-year-olds are known simply by their first name? I'll give you a second to think. *Tick, tock. Tick, tock.* Yeah, I couldn't think of any either. It's obvious that she's one-of-a-kind, and Kylie Jenner's "day in the life" video shows just how unique her lifestyle is, too.

The video, which is nearly twenty minutes long, revealed a lot about the beauty mogul, like how she woke up at 6 a.m. to check on her daughter, Stormi. Yeah, her day was a long one, but here are just a few of the most intimate details fans learned about her from the video.

The Kardashians have a family group chat

What is one of the first things you do every morning? Check your phone, duh! After Kylie took a shower, she showed fans her phone and some of the first texts she received for the day. One was from her mom, Kris Jenner, and the other was from her sister Kim Kardashian. While showing fans the message from Kim, she revealed that her family has a group chat. In the video, you can see that Kylie named the group chat "Family" along with an emoji of a blue heart.

Kylie spends at least two hours in the morning getting all glammed up for photoshoots

Because she had to do a photoshoot later in the day, Kylie met up with her glam squad around 8 a.m. to get her hair and makeup done. She took a break in between to wake up Stormi, and like almost all parents, Kylie gave her daughter a tablet so she could watch some TV to keep her busy. Kylie finished with her hair and makeup just after 10 a.m., and then it was on to the next step — picking out her outfit!

Kylie has sooo many purse (and car) options to choose from

After she chose a pretty pink jumpsuit for her outfit of the day, all Kylie had to do before she stepped out to officially begin her day was add the final touch — a purse. Should she go with white? Clear? It really didn't matter, because Kylie had a purse for pretty much any color imaginable. Don't even get me started on all her car options. Decisions, decisions.

Kylie's new office is the most aesthetically-pleasing thing you'll see all day

Kylie explained that the reason she decided to do a "day in the life" video was that fans wanted to see her new office at Kylie Cosmetics. In the video's description, she wrote:

I wanted to give you guys a glimpse into a typical day for me. You guys have been asking to see my new office, but I thought it would be fun to show you everything from the moment I wake up, so I'm taking you into my home, my closet, my business meetings, my photoshoots and more. More videos to come! x Kylie

She definitely delivered because her office looked absolutely gorgeous. Because Kylie was busy either going to meetings or taking care of Stormi, fans only caught a glimpse of the new office, but it was enough to see that it was simple, yet beautiful. Props to Kylie for matching her jumpsuit with the colors of the office.

Stormi has her own bedroom at Kylie's new office

Because Kylie is the CEO of Kylie Cosmetics, she spends a lot of time working away from home. But that doesn't stop her from spending time with Stormi. In fact, so she can never really be apart from her daughter, because she made Stormi her own bedroom at the office, and it's just as pink as the rest of the building!

Kylie said, "It's hard to manage mom life and work life sometimes, that's why I made her a bedroom here, so she can be with me and still have fun."

How sweet!

Kylie wears her robe out after work

When she left her office after her photoshoot, Kylie decided to wear her robe out because she was just too dang comfortable to change out of it. I wish I was that brave because she definitely received some judgmental looks from people. She tried to sneak out the back, but someone had the same idea, which made for one awkward elevator ride.

Kylie ends her day at midnight

You would think that after work, Kylie would just plop down on her bed and watch some Netflix (especially with her wearing her robe), but nope, Kylie threw her makeup artist a surprise birthday party that kept her up until after 11:30 p.m. (at least that's where Kylie ended her vlog).

So there you have it — a day in the life of Kylie Jenner. Was it everything you were expecting? It was only 20 minutes of her day, but I already feel tired from watching it. Now, here's to hoping fans get a "day in the life" video of Kris Jenner. That would be some quality content.

Watch Kylie Jenner's vlog below.