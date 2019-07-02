Having a baby is life-changing, to say the least. And, Kylie Jenner's comments about her relationship with Kris changing after having her first child is touching. And, for those of use without children (or just me), truly eye-opening. The makeup mogul, her mother Kris, and daughter Stormi Webster grace the cover of Harper's Bazaar Arabia together and it's truly an iconic moment. Though, Jenner's interview about motherhood is what's truly gripping to me in the July/August issue of the high-fashion magazine.

Here's what Jenner said: “When I became a mother, my perspective on life completely changed, and so did how I look at my own mum and appreciate all the things that she’s done for me. Now I can understand the way that she feels about me, the way that she loves me, and how strong her love is for all her kids, because of how obsessed I am with Stormi.”

Kris also weighed in on the topic, explaining how her and her daughter's bond has changed over time. "We’ve always been very connected emotionally and spiritually and have this incredibly strong bond. But I think as we both get older, our relationship shifts a bit," Kris said. "And for me, I just want her to know that I’m always here to guide her and help her with whatever she needs, rather than it always being, you know, the way it used to be back in the day."

Jenner, who owns a 100% stake in her $900 million cosmetics company, admitted she couldn't have built her beauty empire without her mom. "I credit my mum a lot for where Kylie Cosmetics is now," she said. "With my creativity and her business mind, together we’re just the dream team.”

That they are. Jenner also shared how much she'd like to see her peers fulfill their dreams. "I really believe in female empowerment, but I want to inspire all people — no matter what age or gender — that you can succeed," she said. "I love inspiring people to start working a lot harder at a young age. Follow your dreams, you’re never too young."

Though, she isn't too keen on being a role model. "Mentally, for me, I try not to focus so much on being a role model and still be myself," started Jenner. "But I do understand how many young women look up to me and that I have to think about everything that I put on the internet, or what example I want to set for my daughter. Especially now that I’ve had her, I think about that a lot more."

Role model or not, Jenner's mother (read momager) couldn't be more proud of the billionaire business owner and mother her daughter has become. “I think Kylie is a shining example of a young, working mum who wants to do it all, fit it all in and at the same time, be in a business where she is really empowering other women to feel good, look great and always try to stay ahead of the next fabulous thing. I really admire her for that."

Yeah, at 21, I think we all do.