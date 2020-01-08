OK, don't freak out but Kylie Jenner's comment on Travis Scott's curly fries Instagram seems flirty AF. The exchange took place on a post Scott shared to his feed on Jan. 7. In the picture, Scott strategically placed a container of curly fries alongside a pair of swagged-out sneakers and a bunch of his Cactus Jack merch. He captioned the post, "I made these curly fries. Ahhhh mannn," to which Jenner responded by simply commenting a blue cap emoji. I'm not going to lie here, I don't fully understand how the blue cap emoji relates to anything, but it must be some sort of inside joke between Jenner and Scott because he seemed to perceive it as her calling him out for not having actually made the fries in question. In response he wrote, "@kyliejenner lmao u know they 🔥."

Um, publicly calling each other out and exchanging witty banter over inside jokes? Sounds a lot like flirting to me... and I am so here for it. News of Scott and Jenner's split first broke on Oct. 1 when TMZ claimed the two had reportedly already been broken up for "several weeks." A couple of days after the news broke, Jenner took to Instagram to say that she and her ex were still cool with one another. "Travis and i are on great terms and our main focus right now is Stormi," she wrote on Oct. 3, adding, "our friendship and our daughter is priority."

Scott echoed a similar level of respect for Jenner in a recent interview with XXL Magazine, published on Dec. 30. "I love her mommy and I always will," he said, in reference to Stormi and Jenner. "The hard part about relationships is just trying to be in one without a million outside voices interfering."

So, does the flirting on Instagram mean they're getting back together? Well, not necessarily. The two have openly been on good terms and have shown each other regular love on social media, like when Scott liked Jenner's bra selfie on Dec. 17. But even Jenner's sister Kim Kardashian doesn't seem to know what's up. "I honestly don’t know," Kardashian told Ellen Degeneres on a Dec. 17 Ellen appearance, when asked about Jenner and Scott's relationship status. "But I think that they are just really close friends and co-parenting amazingly."

Tommaso Boddi/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Honestly, good for them. Who knows what the future has in store? This could just be another friendly social media interaction. Only time will tell!