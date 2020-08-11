Even though coronavirus has changed what birthday celebrations look like, there's still no shame in going all out with a ~lewk~. Granted, the rest of us probably aren't going as hard as Kylie Jenner. For her 23rd birthday, Jenner wore a custom, crystal corset. Clearly, even though the celebration was on low-key, that didn’t stop the beauty mogul from going all-out from head to toe.

“Thank you, God, for another year. The blessings and the lessons, I’m here for it all,” Jenner wrote in an Instagram post on Aug. 10. “So thankful for each and every one of you.” Accompanying the caption is a photo of Jenner’s absolutely killer custom outfit, created by designer Bryan Hearns. First, Jenner wore a nude corset with “XXIII” formed from hundreds of Swarovski crystals and a matching nude skirt. She also had a “XXIII” sparkling (temporary) tattoo on her chest. Later on, Jenner swapped out the skirt for a bodysuit and added custom, crystal-studded, thigh-high stockings for a party.

“I spoke to her stylist, Jill Jacobs, about how she wanted something nude with crystals that incorporated her age 23,” Hearns told Page Six. He also said that the corset would retail for $950. This outfit is a change from what Jenner wore to celebrate last year. To ring in 22, the reality TV star wore a $22,000, full feathered gown by Oscar de la Renta.

Although it’s unclear exactly how Jenner spent her birthday, she definitely got some good mother-daughter time with Stormi. In another Instagram post from Jenner, the two are cuddled up in front of a simple, white cake. “The best gift of all,” she captioned the photo. For her family time, she wore a comfier, more relaxed look — joggers and a cozy-looking sweater. She really got the best of both worlds this B-Day.

The Kardashian-Jenners have a history of blow-out birthday parties, especially Jenner. Who can forget Stormi’s first birthday, when the family created an entire amusement park? Even if things can’t be as grand as they were in the past, Jenner definitely made the most of this year.