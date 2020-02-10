Kim Kardashian and Kylie Jenner are alike in many ways. For starters, they look alike. They each have very successful makeup brands. Their daughters were born just weeks apart. And now, they share the fact that, sometimes, their dresses are too much to handle. Jenner's Vanity Fair Oscars Party dresses included two different looks, one of which she said could barely sit in — and Kardashian had the same problem. Both sisters took to Instagram to show they were literally lying down in the car on the way to the events to avoid ripping their dresses. Anything in the name of fashion.

Jenner's first look of the night was a stunning navy blue Ralph and Russo gown. The dress was strapless, encrusted with blue and silver crystals, and boasted a black, S-shaped, 3-D appliqué. "Couldn’t really sit in this but it was worth it 😊," she captioned a photo of the gown on Instagram. She paired the structural number with Lorraine Schwartz stud earrings, two large diamond rings, and a navy velvet clutch by Jimmy Choo.

Jenner's go-to makeup artist Ariel Tejada used all Kylie Skin and Kylie Cosmetics products to complete her neutral, soft-yet-glam look. Celebrity hairstylist Jesus Guerrero styled Jenner's hair down with an off-center part and softly curled-under ends, and he kept the textured sleek and polished.

David Crotty/Patrick McMullan/Getty Images

After Jenner graced the Vanity Fair Oscars Party red carpet with her sister, she then changed into a bright red, off-the-shoulder Vivienne Westwood gown and, according to her Instagram Stories, headed to Chateau Marmont for Beyoncé and JAY-Z's after party with Khloé, Kourtney, and Travis Scott. (Yep, you read that right.) She paired her second look of the evening with three Lorraine Schwartz diamond necklaces and beige mesh Christian Louboutin heels.

While Kylie didn't actually attend the Oscars, both of her looks for the after parties deserve their own awards — even if she couldn't comfortably sit down.