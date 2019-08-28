Is it hot in here or is it just Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott's PDA at his Netflix premiere? Probably the latter. For those of you who might have missed the memo, Scott, Jenner, and their daughter Stormi Webster made their first red carpet appearance as a family of three at the premiere of Scott's Netflix documentary, Travis Scott: Look Mom I Can Fly, on Aug. 27.

For most people, family outings mean awkward group photos in, say, matching sweaters. But the Scott-Jenners aren't most people. They're super sexy Hollywood royalty, which means they're going to keep things glam even while they're strolling the red carpet with their 1-year-old baby.

How did they manage to pull off this sexy vibe with a baby in tow, you ask? Well, don't get me wrong. They did take more than a bunch of adorable family photos of them looking at their baby with so much love in their eyes that my heart almost melted right on the spot. But they also managed to ditch Stormi for a few couple pics of them looking like they were about to make another baby right there on the red carpet.

In my personal favorite picture, Scott is literally grabbing Jenner's ass.

Rich Fury/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Ah, isn't there something just so satisfying about that picture? The way his hand makes full contact with her butt. The way she coyly looks at the camera like, "Oh, don't mind Travis." The way we legit can't see his face because he's maybe in the process of giving her a hickey?! Or, at the very least, a very sexy neck nuzzle.

The ass-grabbing wasn't the only PDA moment the couple had on the red carpet that evening.

When he managed to get his hands away from her booty, the two wrapped their arms around each other for a super soulful kiss. A kissing pic on the red carpet is no big feat. People do it all the time. But there's something about Jenner and Scott's that looks particularly soulful. Maybe it's that their eyes are closed? Maybe it's that she looks so blissfully happy, you can basically see her swooning? IDK. But there's something about this picture that just feels extra sexy.

Rich Fury/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

And then, of course, there are the adorable pictures with Stormi. I'm not sure who was holding Stormi while they were taking their sexy pictures as a couple, but Stormi made her way back into her mom's arms at some point in the night for a good, old-fashioned family photo shoot.

There are plenty of pictures of a smiling Jenner holding Stormi, who, TBH, looks like she'd rather be home watching Baby Shark. As Jenner holds her baby, Scott smothers with her kisses. And it's... well, it's just about the cutest thing you'll ever see.

Rich Fury/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Watch the trailer for Scott's new movie here: