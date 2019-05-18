Forget jewelry and flowers — nothing says "ILY" more than matching tattoos. Your favorite couple — Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott — just took that step (again), but these doodles are a lot more special. They also look pretty familiar, though. Grab a tissue (or 10) because Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott's matching "Stormi" tattoos might have you very much in your feelings.

You might already have seen Jenner's twinning tattoos with BFF Anastasia Karanikolaou, but thanks to new Instagram posts from tattoo artist JonBoy, it appears Scott also got in on the matching tattoo action. First off, Jenner posted an Instagram Story on May 16 of herself and Karanikolaou with "Stormi" tattoos on the back of their arms, per E! News. The image has since been removed from Jenner's page, but you can see it here.

It appears that they were done by JonBoy, who has also done work on Ky's big sis Kendall Jenner, as well as Hailey Baldwin and Justin Bieber. He posted an Instagram photo on May 17 of a woman who appears to be Jenner with a delicate tattoo across the back of her arm that spells "STORMI" in small font and all capital letters. While the woman's face isn't visible, it definitely seems to be Jenner, especially considering she's tagged in the photo. Plus, her all-black ensemble looks pretty similar to the one she sported at Scott's birthday party a few weeks ago (ya know, the one where she actually inked Scott's arm).

Apparently, she, Karanikolaou, and Scott were all on the same page with their newest ink designs. In the early hours of May 18, JonBoy shared another photo of a man with the same "STORMI" tattoo written the same way on his upper arm, located just under one of a lip print. While Scott's face isn't visible either, he's also tagged in the post, and you can see his lip print tattoo just above the new ink.

Definitely looks to me like they went ahead and made a matching tribute to Stormi Webster, their 1-year-old daughter. How sweet is that?! And the fact that Jenner's bestie joined in and got one is really making my heart melt, TBH.

Jenner and Scott have seemingly been about the tattoo life forever, though, so it was only a matter of time before they went out and did something like this. In fact, Jenner, who reportedly has at least six other tattoos, just gave her beau some ink for his 28th birthday. On May 4, JonBoy posted an Instagram video of Jenner marking Scott's skin with a tattoo gun during his birthday party. While the camera doesn't get close enough to show what the tattoo is, Jenner appears to scream with excitement at the image. The post was captioned:

T.S.🖤K.J.

Seeing as though Scott's new ink is on his upper arm, aka the same place Jenner was working on him in the vid, it's not too far off to think that she may have actually given him the "Stormi" tattoo. E! News reports that Jenner likely got her "Stormi" tattoo during the same ink session.

They also got matching tattoos around the summer of 2017, just months after sparking romance rumors, because nothing spells commitment like permanent ink. According to Uproxx, they have tiny butterfly tattoos on the back of their legs, which appear to be a reference to Scott's song "Butterfly Effect," a track that is rumored to be about Jenner.

The tattoos appear to be based on milestones in their lives and personal relationship, which is just so darn cute. IDK about you, but I can't wait to see what sweet ideas they come up with next.