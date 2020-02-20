Ever since Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott confirmed their split on Oct. 3, 2019, fans have been hoping they’d eventually give their relationship another shot. Well, according to a new report, the former couple’s inner circle is rooting for them, too. On Feb. 19, a source reportedly told Us Weekly that Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott’s friends are hoping they’ll reunite, and that they “see them getting back together at some point in the future.”

The source claimed that Jenner and Scott are still super close. “They still spend a lot of time together as a family and have romantic feelings towards each other,” the source said. “Her family loves Travis and respect him as part of the family, but thinks it’s best for them to have some time apart as a couple and grow up a bit as adults and parents.” Elite Daily reached out to Jenner and Scott for confirmation about the status of their relationship, but did not hear back from reps for Scott. Reps for Jenner declined to comment.

On Oct. 1, 2019, TMZ first reported that Jenner and Scott were taking a break after two years of dating. Jenner confirmed these rumors two days later in a tweet that read, "Travis and I are on great terms and our main focus right now is Stormi. Our friendship and our daughter is priority." Since then, they’ve appeared to remain friends, hanging out with their daughter and posting photos as a family on social media.

In a December 2019 interview with XXL magazine, Scott said he would always love Jenner. “Stormi is one of the best human beings I know. She’s like my best friend,” Scott said. “She makes life a little bit easier. She just inspires me and she surprises me every day with how she’s thinking. It’s so crazy. Her mom and I came up with the name Stormi together. I love her mommy and I always will. The hard part about relationships is just trying to be in one without a million outside voices interfering."

For her part, Jenner has claimed that she and Scott are focused on co-parenting. “We have such a great relationship,” Jenner said in a Feb. 4 interview with Harper’s Bazaar. “We’re like best friends. We both love Stormi and want what’s best for her. We stay connected and coordinated.”

Despite these assertions, rumors have been flying that Scott and Jenner might be close to rekindling their romance. On Feb. 10, a source reportedly told ET, “Kylie and Travis truly enjoy one another and are in love, but it can often be hard navigating their lives at such a young age … The couple needed to take a step back to reevaluate many things, but in doing so they are better now than ever.”

If these rumors are true, and if Jenner and Scott’s friends are really rooting for a reunion, fans can only hope the couple will give their love another shot. Fingers crossed for them!