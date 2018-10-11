Can you imagine living in a world where Stormi Webster, Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott's precious daughter, is a big sister? It might not actually be too far off, according to new reports, and I for one couldn't be more excited. A source has revealed that Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott are trying to get pregnant, so is it too early to break out the champagne? Elite Daily has reached out to Jenner's team for confirmation on the report, but did not hear back by the time of publication.

Despite the fact that the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star and beauty mogul told fans that her 8-month-old daughter wouldn't be getting a sibling "right this second" in a Snapchat Q&A session on Oct. 6, it seems that the idea of a second child is now in the mix for her and rapper Travis Scott.

"They’re actively trying for another," a source told Us Weekly, meaning that perhaps Stormi will be a big sister sooner rather than later. While we didn't hear any confirmation from Jenner herself, we at least do know that she is very invested in having another child at some point.

In her Snapchat Q&A session, she revealed that she definitely wants to have another baby — and not only that, but she thinks that her second pregnancy will not be as private as it was when she was pregnant with Stormi.

Meaning, YES FAM, we might actually get to experience her pregnancy journey when it comes to Kylie Jenner's second child!

"Am I going to have another baby?" Jenner said while reading a fan's question on her Snapchat story. "I want another baby, but when is the question, and I’m definitely not ready right this second." Jenner continued, saying, "When I do, I would love to share more of that with you guys."

So, look, even though she said she's not ready at the moment, that was like, a FULL week ago. Maybe her mindset changed after really thinking things through. Maybe the question itself made her reconsider! At this point, I honestly don't know the answer, but I do know one thing, and that's that getting to have another squishy Stormi look-alike is something I'm very excited about.

I mean, can you just look at this cherub and not want to cry tears of happiness?

I. Just. Freaking. Can't. Y'all.

In her Snapchat story, she gave fans even more details about little Stormi, saying that she's growing into her personality, and it reminds her of her boyfriend, Travis Scott, but also of Jenner's sister, Kendall. She said,

I think her personality is just like Kendall and her dad. She is just like her dad, but she does look like me, so ... She is obsessed with her dad. They have this crazy connection and she's definitely a daddy's girl. It's cute to watch. When dad's around, I'm not even there. It's like she doesn't even see me.

Jenner also said that, when the time comes for her second child, she's already been thinking about possible baby names (so c'mon, how can she not be ready but is already researching names?). She reiterated a fan's question, "Have I thought of baby names for my next baby?" and she said, "I have, but I haven't found anything that I love love. But I definitely want another girl, hopefully, and I want her to have a really feminine name. That's all I know."

Well, Kylie, all I know is that we would love to see more gorgeous babies from you and Travis, pronto. So, like, take your time, but not too long, OK? OK.