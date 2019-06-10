Another day, another Kylie Cosmetics launch... another Kardashian/Jenner photo shoot... another supposed Photoshop fail. Kylie Jenner is collaborating with her big sister Khloé Kardashian for the third time since launching her makeup empire and, together, the sisters are unleashing a new palette. This time, all of the colors' names are inspired by Kardashian's daughter, True, and involve bright mattes and sultry sparkles. Naturally, the sisters came together for a promotional photo shoot that some fans are finding issue with, to say the least. Kylie Jenner and Khloé Kardashian's new photo is getting dragged for too much Photoshop and it's hard to know where the editing stops and the original picture begins. *Le sigh.*

Part of the intrigue about this family is their shared genetic makeup and similar striking features. When their individual hairstyles all sync into deep dark locks, it's easy to confuse Kourtney, Kim, Khloé, Kendall, and Kylie at first glance. This phenomenon is displayed heavily across their multiple collaboration photos. For example, when Kylie and Kim got together to launch their own collaboration, they opted for matching dark brown bobs that made them look almost identical in their photo shoot. Obviously, this was the intention, but it somewhat eery to look at anyway.

Here's what I mean:

OK, OK, OK.

The same goes for Khloé and Kylie's new photos. In fact, this seems to be the biggest problem for fans. In the picture, Khloé and Kylie are slumped over one another in baby-pink leotards, rocking blonde hair and vibrant eye shadow. Commenters feel that the girls took editing the photo too far, particularly changing Khloé's features so much that, to them, she is unrecognizable at first glance and/or morphing into Kylie. TBH, I do see it. It's a lot.

Indeed, with her eyes closed, her face expressionless, and her little sister spilling over her back-body, it kind of is hard to distinguish True's mama right away.

People wrote things like, "Where is Khloé?" and also "nothing real about them anymore." A more thoughtful follower wrote, "I'd love to see the beauty of the unphotoshopped pic." Perhaps the two most relatable comments to me came from two users who wrote in all caps: "I DON'T KNOW WHO THEY ARE?????" and "THAT CAN NOT BE KHLOE."

Honestly? Same.

Their facial features aside, it also seems like the sisters' limbs are out of proportion, which is something that has plagued Kardashian photo shoots since the beginning of time. In the past, Khloé has had two thumbs, Kylie has had an extra long hand, Khloé and Kylie shared the same feet in a Christmas photo, Kourtney's thighs have mysteriously lengthened, Kim's butt has done all sorts of things, so on and so forth.

Other promotional photos for Kylie and Khloé's latest collection include KoKo straddling a pink motorcycle in bubblegum-hued latex. It's not quite clear to me what the motorcycle has to do with anything, especially given the True-theme of the palette, but whatever. I'm not a Kardashian PR specialist or anything...

Clearly, the girls have caught the public's attention.

The new KoKo products launch on June 14 and appear to include the new eyeshadow palette, some lippies, and a highlighter. Keep your eyes on the girls Instagram accounts for more purchasing details and to see what other images appear from this photo shoot.