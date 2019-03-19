Kristin Cavallari Would Do A 'The Hills' Cameo, But There's One Thing Holding Her Back

You can tell a lot about people based on whether they were Team Lauren Conrad or Team Kristin Cavallari while watching MTV's The Hills. After the high school classmates starred together on Laguna Beach, The Hills' original leading lady and narrator Conrad planned to exit the series toward its end, and Cavallari was brought in to replace her. The switch was a big revelation at the time, but the upcoming Hills reboot will feature neither of the women. However, Kristin Cavallari would do a The Hills cameo, but she has a good reason for why it may not happen.

ICYMI, Cavallari and Conrad clashed as teenagers on MTV's Laguna Beach: The Real Orange County. The two found themselves in a love triangle with cast member Stephen Colletti, and the tension between the women was still valid when Cavallari first appeared on The Hills in 2009. Just as Conrad was prepared to exit the show after she attended co-stars Heidi Montag and Spencer Pratt's wedding, Cavallari turned up at the ceremony — and in a very similar dress to Lauren's, to boot.

Cavallari then proceeded to stir the pot among the cast for The Hills' remaining run, but since its 2010 finale, the cast has been open about how staged the show was. It's still unclear whether the upcoming reboot is following the same path, but The Hills: New Beginnings features original cast members Heidi Montag, Spencer Pratt, Audrina Patridge, Whitney Port, Brody Jenner, and several others. Conrad has made it clear that she's in a different phase of her life now and not appearing on the new series. On the other hand, Cavallari would be on board for the reboot if it weren't for her commitment to her E! reality series Very Cavallari.

"I would love to make a cameo," the reality star and fashion designer told Entertainment Tonight. "I can’t because of Very Cavallari... even just hearing the stories from [Pratt and Montag] now, they were kind of catching me up to speed on everything that’s going on... I would love to be a part of it in a small way."

Thanks to contracts, it's sadly just as tricky for her former Hills co-stars to stop by Very Cavallari as it is for her to appear on new Hills episodes. But Cavallari's still getting the scoop on how the filming of New Beginnings is going. According to her personal gossip mill, cast member Stephanie Pratt is shaping up to be the show's new villain.

Well, someone had to do it. Even with Pratt possibly receiving the villainous edit, we'll have to take her antics with a grain of salt. In March 2016, Cavallari told E!, "In The Hills, I knew... this character that they wanted me to play. When I decided to come on board, I made a decision and I was like, "OK, this is my job and I'm going to separate my Hills life from my real life.'"

Cavallari still may not see The Hills as "real life," but here's hoping the new series includes some kind of nod to her former role as the villain.

The Hills: New Beginnings will air later this year on MTV.