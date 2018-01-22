Kristen Bell & Dax Shepard’s SAG Awards Moment Was Easily The Best Part Of The Show

Fans of Kristen Bell were slightly distressed this evening when she walked the red carpet alone. Her relationship with husband Dax Shepard is a fan favorite, they famously delayed their marriage California passed legislation legalizing same-sex marriage. But perhaps because this was such a big night for Bell, she arrived and walked the press line alone this evening. But fans were not to be completely disappointed. Shepard was in fact there at the ceremony, and Bell wasn't going to let the moment get away. In fact, Kristen Bell and Dax Shepard’s SAG Awards moment was one of the funniest of the night.

One of the reasons that Bell and Shepard's relationship is such a great love story for fans to ooh over is the differences in their upbringings. Bell was famously brought up very Christian, a good girl that we could all respect and look up to. (It was one of the things that made her turn in Veronica Mars so great, and one of the meta things about The Good Place that makes it work.) Shepard on the other hand, was not exactly a good guy, or anyone's idea of Prince Charming. And yet their opposites attract routine works.

It's also what makes this routine work as well. Here's Kristen talking up the love of her life, this "greatest guy she's every known" and then.....

I’d like to take a minute to gush over one of my very favorite people. A multi-hyphenate by definition, actor, writer, director, and producer, this very special buddy of mine is talent personified and has always embodied openness and sincerity — not so hard on the eyes either. Ladies and gentlemen, Greta Gerwig.

This works on so many levels, and not just because of the last minute swap away from Dax Shepard to Gerwig. As fans of awards season will recall, the big controversy at the Golden Globes was the lack of women nominated for Best Director, an oversight that only became louder and more glaring as Gerwig's directorial piece, Ladybird, walked away with win after win.

While the Golden Globes had Time's Up, the SAG Awards have instead chosen to highlight women actors who are currently working throughout the program. Bell is of course, the host, the first host of the show ever, though it's not lost on anyone that in a boys club of hosts from other Awards programs, SAG-AFTRA chose a woman to be their first host for the show. Every awards presenter this evening is also female, across all categories. The only time men have been up on stage all evening is either to introduce a clip from their "Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture" film, or when they win a category.

So far bell has done an amazing job as host. Though she started off with a light Trump reference, in general she has not been the type of host to cause waves, or get political, or do a good-natured insult fest. Though she did make one small crack at the SAG Awards' traditional opening, replacing the "And I'm an Actor!" tagline with "And I'm a Narciss..." before stopping herself, it's been a fairly straightforward performance. And it's working.

