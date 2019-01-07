The 76th annual Golden Globe Awards are on Sunday, Jan. 6, and this year is chock-full of amazing film and television nominations. One of my personal favorite shows of 2018, The Good Place, is nominated for "Best Television Series — Musical and Comedy" and Kristen Bell, one of the lead actors of the series, is up for "Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series - Musical or Comedy." Though Kristen Bell was joined by her husband on the red carpet ahead of the 76th annual Golden Globe Awards, Kristen Bell & Dax Shepard's 2019 Golden Globes instagram was the real showstopper.

The power couple is always a hoot at award shows. Fans of the two will likely remember Shepard and Bell's adorable SAG Awards Moment from Jan. 2018 when Bell said she would "like to take a minute to gush over one of [her] very favorite people." Standing next to her husband, she went on to say, "A multi-hyphenate by definition, actor, writer, director, and producer, this very special buddy of mine is talent personified and has always embodied openness and sincerity — not so hard on the eyes either." Right when everyone thought she was using the moment to highlight her husband and his accomplishments, she totally swerved and revealed who she was actually talking about, "Ladies and gentlemen, Greta Gerwig."

On Sunday Jan. 6, the couple had food on the brain as they posted an Instagram about hoping Red Lobster would be served. LOL.

In the Instagram post, Shepard and Bell are wearing their award show outfits — Bell in a gorgeous, floor-length pinkish-nude dress and Shepard in a classic tux — with napkins tucked into their collars, ready for a feast at a moment's notice. Bell's caption for the photo read, "Power Couple. Let’s hope they’re serving Red Lobster. #goldenglobes."

Before the red carpet, Bell even posted a few photos showcasing her hubby getting ready for the event.

kristenanniebell/Instagram

And on the carpet, these two stunned, of course.

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

...And they took a silly side pose, because why not?

Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Shepard and Bell have had quite the relationship timeline. The two met at a birthday dinner back in 2007, per Women's Health. In 2013 after being engaged for three years Shepard and Bell got married in a small room in the Beverly Hills courthouse. The same year they got married, Bell had their first child, Lincoln Bell Shepard, and her father tweeted, "Lincoln Bell Shepard is here. She has mom's beauty and dad's obsession with breasts. Hooray!!!"

In 2014, the couple had their second daughter, Delta Bell Shepard, and Bell tweeted, "The estrogen has now hit critical mass!"

The couple has also been very honest about the trials and tribulations of married life. In 2015, Bell and Shepard opened up about marriage counseling telling Good Housekeeping all about their positive experiences with therapy. In Sept. 2018, Shepard hit 14 years of sobriety and Bell congratulated him in the world's sweetest Instagram post. It's really hard not to be completely obsessed with this couple.