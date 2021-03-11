Krispy Kreme is celebrating the luck of the Irish with four seasonal pastries this St. Patrick’s Day. Although doughnuts may not be a traditional treat for the holiday, Krispy Kreme's St. Patrick's Day doughnuts are decorated with white, green, and gold designs that'll be perfect for the 'Gram (and a tasty way to celebrate). With four new bites and one returning fan-favorite, there are multiple ways to snack through the holiday.

Krispy Kreme's new Luck O’ The Doughnuts Collection includes St. Paddy’s Day classics, like leprechauns and shamrocks, as well as new magical unicorn design. They launch on Thursday, March 11, at participating U.S. Krispy Kreme locations, and they'll be available through Wednesday, March 17. Included in the all-new collection are the Lucky Gold Coin Doughnut, the Lucky Sprinkles Doughnut, the Lucky Unicorn Doughnut, and the Lucky Leprechaun Plaid Doughnut.

First up, the Lucky Gold Coin Doughnut features an Original Glazed doughnut dipped in white icing, a green icing swirl, and gold coin sprinkles. Second in the lineup is the Lucky Sprinkles Doughnut, which is an Original Glazed dipped in green icing and topped with a green and white shamrock sprinkle blend.

Next, the Lucky Unicorn Doughnut is a Kreme-filled Original Glazed doughnut dipped in white icing. The bite is also hand-decorated with a golden unicorn horn, a green and white swirl of icing hair, some cute AF eyelashes, and festive sprinkles. The last option is the Leprechaun Plaid Doughnut, which is a Cookies and Kreme-filled doughnut with green icing, a plaid icing design, and an edible leprechaun sugar hat.

All four new bites in the Luck O' The Doughnuts Collection can be purchased as singles or as a dozen, and pricing will vary by location.

Courtesy of Krispy Kreme

As if four new doughnuts aren't enough to choose from, Krispy Kreme is also offering its fan-favorite O’riginal Glazed Doughnut. The bite is a green-hued twist on the classic Original Glazed doughnut and first debuted in 2016. The O'riginal Glazed are only available March 16 and Wednesday, March 17, and you can score a free O'riginal Glazed Doughnut when you wear green to your local Krispy Kreme. The offer counts for in-store, pick-up, and drive-thru orders, plus you'll consider yourself very lucky since don’t need to buy anything else to get the deal.

If you want to buy some, the green-tinted bites will be available as singles and a dozen-count box and. Pricing for all the festive pastries will vary by location. When you head to Krispy Kreme for its St. Patrick's Day offerings, make sure to follow the most updated CDC guidelines on social distancing and mask-wearing.