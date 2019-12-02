You can give your taste buds a treat this winter by indulging in one of the many seasonal offerings that are popping up. Krispy Kreme's holiday doughnuts mark the return of your favorite themed pastries as well as new bites to get you into the Christmas spirit. Breakfast is about to be jolly AF with all of these holiday doughnuts.

Krispy Kreme announced two seasonal collections to kick off the countdown to Christmas. The Holiday Doughnut Collection, which became available on Friday, Nov. 29, will be sold through Christmas Eve — Tuesday, Dec. 24 — at participating U.S. locations. The doughnuts feature iconic North Pole symbols that'll spread the holiday cheer this season. The limited-edition lineup of donuts includes the new Reindeer Doughnut, which is an Original Glazed doughnut dipped in chocolate icing. To make things even more festive, it even comes with pretzel antlers and a red nose. Fan-favorites like the Santa Belly Doughnut, a Chocolate Kreme-filled doughnut inspired by Christmas' beloved visitor, and the Present Doughnut, an Original Glazed Doughnut dressed as a gift with green icing and a red icing bow, will also make a comeback in the collection.

Courtesy of Krispy Kreme

If you're a chocolate fan, you'll want to taste every new treat in the Chocolate Glazed Wonderland Doughnut Collection. You can pick up a box of the chocolatey bites from Friday, Dec. 6 through Sunday, Dec. 8 at participating U.S. stores. You'll have your pick of four seasonal varieties.

Courtesy of Krispy Kreme

There's the Chocolate Glazed Doughnut, which is an Original Glazed Doughnut covered in a decadent chocolate glaze. Then there's the Chocolate Glazed Original Kreme Filled Doughnut, which is a Chocolate Glazed Doughnut filled with Original Kreme and topped with powdered sugar to look just like the snowy scenes from the North Pole. The Chocolate Glazed Original Cake Batter Filled Doughnut is a Chocolate Glazed Doughnut that's filled with chocolate cake batter and is topped with chocolate icing and confetti sprinkles. Hardcore cocoa fans can go all-out with the Chocolate Glazed Original Double Chocolate Filled Doughnut, which features a Chocolate Glazed Doughnut filled with Chocolate Kreme and is adorned with holiday icing.

With all he holiday treats at Krispy Kreme to look forward to, December is looking more and more like a winter wonderland.