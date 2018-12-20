Christmas is just a few days away and that means I will be firing up my oven and baking endless amounts of holiday cookies. Except for this year, I'm going to skip out on gingerbread cookies. Why? Because Krispy Kreme's Gingerbread Glazed Doughnuts are back. The festive doughnuts are just as good — if not better — than my go-to gingerbread recipe. Plus, it's time to give the gingerbread women and men a break this year and let them enjoy the holidays for once.

Customers are being encouraged to “run, run as fast as you can” to save the gingerbread people this holiday season and snack on Gingerbread Glazed Doughnuts instead. The sweet and spicy doughnuts are only available for a limited time. Krispy Kreme began offering the Gingerbread Glazed Doughnuts on Wednesday, Dec. 19. The doughnuts are currently on sale at participating Krispy Kreme establishments across the country. If you are planning on indulging in a delicious holiday doughnut or two, I recommend doing so sooner rather than later. The Gingerbread Glazed Doughnuts will only be sticking around until Monday, Dec. 24, (that's Christmas Eve), according to Krispy Kreme.

"The destruction of gingerbread culture and habitats, aka gingerbread houses, must stop," Dave Skena, chief marketing officer of Krispy Kreme, said in a press release. "There’s no reason to consume gingerbread people when you can eat delicious Gingerbread Glazed Doughnuts instead."

Krispy Kreme

See? Krispy Kreme means business. I'm on team gingerbread people, too, so be kind to the gingerbread cookies this Christmas. Oh, and I'm sure Santa and his elves won't mind one bit if you swap out a few cookies for several Gingerbread Glazed Doughnuts, either. Just don't forget to set out a few carrots for poor Rudolph (who is probably very jealous that he can't eat doughnuts on Christmas).

So, what exactly is the Gingerbread Glazed Doughnut? The sweet treat is composed of a spiced gingerbread dough that contains notes of cinnamon. Once it is cooked to perfection, Krispy Kreme covers the doughnut in a hot gingerbread molasses glaze. Oh, and one tip from me to you: Make sure to order your Gingerbread Glazed Doughnuts hot and not out of the case. Room temperature doughnuts are great, but a hot and glazed doughnut is a whole new kind of eating experience for your taste buds. If you have ever eaten a fresh glazed doughnut from Krispy Kreme, then you know exactly what I am talking about. It pretty much melts in your mouth for the most epic bite ever.

Krispy Kreme

I wish Krispy Kreme offered the Gingerbread Glazed Doughnut year-round, but I suppose that might cause the glazed pile of dough to lose some of its appeal. If you don't have your Christmas morning menu planned, I suggest picking up a dozen Gingerbread Glazed Doughnuts on Christmas Eve. The sweet treats will still be fresh enough to enjoy on Dec. 25. I know that's what I will be doing the day before Christmas. I'll see you at Krispy Kreme this week.