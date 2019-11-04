Krispy Kreme’s "Easy As Pie" Doughnut Collection Is Perfect For Thanksgiving

If you're already stressing over Thanksgiving dinner, I've got good news that'll help you take "make desserts" off your to-do list. To make party planning easier this year, you could give Krispy Kreme's "Easy as Pie" Doughnut Collection a try. The new creations from Krispy Kreme are a sweet addition to any party that'll impress the guests without hours of prep, because after figuring out how to cook a whole turkey, no one wants to waste time rolling out pie dough.

The doughnut chain unveiled its new "Easy As Pie" Doughnut Collection in a Nov. 4 press release. If you're a fan of Krispy Kreme's ridiculously good OG glazed doughnuts, then these limited-edition holiday desserts will surely be a special treat. “There’s nothing easy about making pie, but doughnutized pies are a different story," said Dave Skena, Chief Marketing Officer for Krispy Kreme Doughnut Corporation, in the press release. "We’ve taken some of your favorites and transformed them into delicious doughnuts. Buy. Share. Eat. Easy as pie.”

To make things better, you'll be able to choose from a variety of different festive creations this season. There's the Dutch Apple Pie, which is a great choice for those who are a fan of trying out an innovative twist on the classic fall dessert. It's a doughnut bursting with apple pie filling and topped with caramel icing and streusel. Another fun fruit flavored doughnut is Cherry Pie, which has a cherry filing and is sprinkled with pie crust crumbles. If a fruity doughnut doesn't sound appealing to you, then maybe this will: It's the Chocolate Kreme Pie, which is a decadent doughnut filled with chocolate Kreme. Topped off with chocolate icing, a dollop of Kreme, and mini-chocolate chips, this doughnut sounds like every cocoa-lover's fantasy.

Courtesy of Krispy Kreme

With just one look at those pie-inspired doughnuts, you're probably ready to have to dessert for breakfast all November long. To get a taste of the no-bake "pies" this fall, just head on over to a participating U.S. Krispy Kreme locations from Nov. 4 until Thanksgiving Day, which falls on Thursday, Nov. 28 this year.

And since it's the season of giving, Krispy Kreme is also offering a special promotion on Saturday, Nov. 23, where you can get two dozen Original Glazed dozens or one Original Glazed dozen and one assorted dozen for just $13. It's a bargain deal for two whole boxes of doughnuts. With so many delicious desserts, you'll have more than enough to share during your Friendsgiving dinners, office parties, or just while you're kicking back during movie night.

So how do you snag the incredible deal? Just check out the Krispy Kreme Friendsgiving website (which will be live as of Nov. 23) and grab a barcode available, which you'll present when you're purchasing your dozens. Like all good deals, the offer is only available while supplies last. Since the doughnut craze is real amongst fans, I'd get a move on it on Nov. 23. With so many options to satisfy sweet cravings this season, I know what I'll be thankful for this holiday.