I love waiting in line at Krispy Kreme and watching their staff prepare mouthwatering doughnuts. The moment I receive my box of dozen Original Glazed Krispy Kreme Doughnuts is always a moment of pure bliss. Now, doughnut time is about to get even better because Krispy Kreme has announced a new line of doughnut-infused ice cream products. Get ready for ice cream milkshakes and scoop sandwiches from the global doughnut retailer. Krispy Kreme's Doughnut-Infused Ice Cream is now available at their new store in Concord, North Carolina, so it's time to pack up and get ready for a road trip. Here's the low-down on the delicious new treats and how you can sweeten your summer with Krispy Kreme.

The expanded menu offering doughnut-infused ice cream will be a game-changer, and it'll expand your doughnut experience for sure. The doughnut-infused ice cream is just one of the new treats on offer. Krispy Kreme is also debuting doughnut ice cream sandwiches, called Scoop Sandwiches, at their Concord location. The Scoop Sandwich is a twist on the classic ice cream sandwich, but with Original Glazed Doughnut-infused ice cream between a sliced doughnut. That's right, there's an actual doughnut as the sandwich. There are so many flavors you can choose from, including Chocolate, Cookies & Kreme, Vanilla Chip, Chocolatey Caramel Coconut, and Vanilla Fruity Crunch.

The doughnut-infused ice cream will also be used to prepare rich, creamy, hand-spun milkshakes. It's a heavenly drink where you'll get to satisfy all your doughnut needs in liquid form. The cherry on top? The milkshakes are topped with whipped cream and an adorable mini Original Glazed Doughnut. You'll be able to try the innovative doughnut-infused milkshakes in a variety of flavors: Vanilla Glazed, Double Chocolate, Salty Caramel, Classic Strawberry, and OREO Cookies & Kreme.

And guess what? The sandwiches and milkshakes are permanent menu items, offered year-round, according to a Krispy Kreme spokesperson. Flavors may change by season. (Pumpkin for fall, perhaps?)

Courtesy of Krispy Kreme

Customers at the new North Carolina shop will have an even better experience, too, with digital menus and lighted doughnut displays. And, if the new milkshakes and Scoop Sandwiches weren't enough, you'll have the opportunity to customize your own doughnuts with different glazes, toppings and drizzles. In a press release, President of North America Krispy Kreme Andy Skehan explained: "This new shop experience honors the heritage of Krispy Kreme while at the same time acknowledging and addressing the rising expectations of our customers."

These new treats are all part of a big celebration for Krispy Kreme's first shop redesign in more than a decade. To kick off the celebration, on July 23, they'll treat their fans in Concord to the new sweet treats. If you don't live near the new Concord location, don't fret. The shop is only one of 45 new shops that will open through 2020, in both new and existing markets. According to a Krispy Kreme spokesperson, menu and shop experience features will vary by shop location, but some other shop remodels have begun.

The new Krispy Kreme stores sure do sound like the perfect place to pay homage to the best desserts ever. There's nothing coming in between me and doughnut-infused ice cream — not even long distance. It's road trip time!