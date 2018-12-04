Krispy Kreme is about to make your hump day a little sweeter, thanks to the return of a tasty holiday tradition. Just weeks after making your morning doughnut run merry and bright, thanks to the release of holiday treats like the Santa Belly and Ugly Sweater doughnuts, the purveyors of all things icing are now helping you save on these limited-edition goodies. Krispy Kreme’s "Day Of The Dozens" special is the BOGO for $1 deal that you'll look forward to all year, so bring on all the doughnut goodness this Wednesday.

If you thought your days of scoring steals on holiday bites and sips were over after Black Friday, I've got some good (and very delicious) news. On Wednesday, Dec. 12, doughnut lovers can head to their local Krispy Kreme for the chance to score twice as many perfectly glazed bad boys for just one dollar more. That's right, the chain's annual "Day Of The Dozens" is happening on 12/12, which means that you can purchase any dozen doughnuts and pay just $1 to get another dozen of Krispy Kreme's OG glazed doughnuts (which are served fresh and are completely heavenly, in my opinion). You're basically going to be walking out of Krispy Kreme with 24 doughnuts that are almost 50 percent off, which is a pretty fantastic early Christmas gift to both your tastebuds and your wallet.

What's even more exciting about this 24-hour BOGO for $1 special is all the festive doughnut combinations that you can dream up. In addition to the doughnut masters bringing back the customer-favorite Santa Belly Doughnuts and Holiday Plaid Doughnuts, they also introduced Ugly Sweater Doughnuts for the very first time this year as a glazed ode to the festive AF threads you'll be sporting at your white elephant party or holiday bar crawl.

According to the press release, Krispy Kreme's newest holiday doughnut is generously layered with green icing and confetti sprinkles and then "decorated with over-the-top reindeer and penguin candy pieces." That's in addition to the Santa Belly doughnuts (the too-adorable depiction of the man in red that's bursting with hot cocoa creme filling) and the Holiday Plaid doughnuts featuring the season's most merry design in glaze form.

A festive dozen wouldn't be complete without the chain's Thanksgiving-inspired Cinnamon Swirl Doughnuts, which were rolled out around Turkey Day to give your pumpkin and apple pie spread a run for its money. Krispy Kreme's original glazed doughnut is "hand-tossed in cinnamon sugar and topped with decadent cream cheese icing and a gooey cinnamon swirl" for the delectable creation, and you won't want to sleep on ordering one during your next stop at the doughnut shop.

Whether you're trying to liven up the office spirit come Wednesday, or you're looking to give yourself and your BFFs some self love for a night in with a few boxes of glazed bites, mulled wine and Hallmark Christmas movies, you can't go wrong with mixing and matching twelve of these limited-edition holiday doughnuts and getting a dozen of the warm, melt-in-your-mouth OG goodness for just $1. Not only will there be plenty to go around, but literally everyone will be able to find a doughnut that satisfies their sugar cravings.