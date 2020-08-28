You may have heard about the new Krispy Kreme flagship store opening in New York City soon — with a two-foot-tall glazed waterfall and stadium seating to watch the entire doughnut-making process — but you might not know about all the sweet treats they'll be serving. Of course, the Original Glazed Doughnut will be available hot and fresh, but there are some newbies, too. Here's what to know about Krispy Kreme's Big Apple Doughnut at the NYC flagship location, including when it will make its official debut.

Krispy Kreme announced its Times Square Flagship Shop in NYC will officially open on Tuesday, Sept. 15. According to an Aug. 19 press release, the shop will offer some immersive experiences for visitors (see: glaze waterfall), and it will sell hot and fresh Original Glazed Doughnuts 24 hours per day.

What really sets the flagship menu apart, though, is the new eye-catching Big Apple Doughnut, which is a nod to the city itself. The Big Apple Doughnut was inspired by the candy apples sold on Cony Island, and it looks just like an apple. Before it gets its signature look, the shell doughnut is filled with Red Delicious-flavored Kreme filling. Then, it's dipped in a red-colored Candied Green Apple icing, giving it a shiny red mirror glaze, before it's topped with a royal icing green leaf and a pretzel stick stem. TBH, it looks almost exactly like a candy apple, and it appears to be served in a specialty green box.

The Big Apple Doughnut will launch when the flagship opens on Sept. 15, and it'll sell as a Times Square flagship exclusive for $10.99 per doughnut.

Courtesy of Krispy Kreme

The NYC Times Square shop is the first-ever flagship store for Krispy Kreme and will feature 4,500‑square-feet of immersive doughnut experiences. Initially, the flagship location was scheduled to open in May 2020, but it was postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Krispy Kreme is putting some safety precautions in place upon the launch of its first flagship store, including remote queueing and the ability to reserve a time to visit the shop online. You may also order or pick-up your Krispy Kreme at the “grab-and-go” counter outside. To place a pickup order once the location opens, you can do so through the Krispy Kreme website or mobile app.

The company is also implementing employee health screenings, regular hand washing, face masks, social distancing floor stickers, and protective barriers. If you visit the NYC flagship shop should keep in mind the coronavirus safety recommendations from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) as of Aug. 3, which includes wearing a face mask, practicing social distancing whenever possible, and implementing regular hand washing. If you're not local to NYC, also keep in mind the current advice of experts to avoid unnecessary travel when possible. As of Aug. 26, the CDC still recommends staying home when possible, and especially avoiding travel if you're exhibiting COVID-19 symptoms.

