It's about to start tasting like the most wonderful time of the year over at Krispy Kreme. With the countdown to the holidays now fully in effect, the doughnut chain is set to roll out a classic customer-favorite along with two new seasonal offerings on Nov. 27 — and each piece of fried goodness sounds more mouthwatering than the last. Plus, Krispy Kreme's holiday doughnuts for 2020 come in a limited-time holiday dozen box, making it so easy to gift 12 of these bad boys to your coworkers, family members, or yourself, because we all deserve some extra holiday cheer this year.

Starting Friday, Nov. 27, doughnut devotees can head to their local Krispy Kreme to sample the aptly-named Nicest Holiday Collection. In addition to the return of the adorable Santa Belly Doughnut, which starts with a Chocolate Kreme-filled doughnut that's then dipped in red icing and granulated sugar, and topped off with a chocolate icing and a sugar piece belt decoration, customers can also try the new Christmas Tree Doughnut and Nice Present Doughnut.

Unsurprisingly, the new additions are just as 'Gram-worthy as the Santa Belly Doughnut and are decorated to look like a red present with a "nice" tag on it and a Christmas tree against a white backdrop.

They might even taste even more delicious than they look, thanks to new drool-worthy fillings. The Festive Tree treat starts with a doughnut that's been filled with a red velvet cake batter. It's then dipped in cream cheese icing before it's decorated with its Christmas tree and star. Meanwhile, the Present Doughnut comes with a Sugar Cookie Kreme filling, and is dipped in green icing before it gets its decorations.

When it comes to pricing, the limited-time Nicest Holiday Collection dozen and individual doughnuts prices will vary based on location, but a specialty dozen usually runs about $12, and a solo specialty doughnut rings in at a little over $1.

As an extra holiday treat for mail, parcel, and package delivery drivers who've been keeping things running throughout the pandemic, on Monday, Nov. 30, Krispy Kreme is giving away free Original Glazed dozens to any drivers who show their employee ID or wear their uniform to their local Krispy Kreme.

