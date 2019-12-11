Counting down until Friday is about to get so much sweeter, thanks to the return of Krispy Kreme's annual Day of Dozens promo. Just like its predecessor, Krispy Kreme’s 2019 BOGO for $1 dozen deal lets you score 12 doughnuts of your choice for double the goodies with none of the additional cost. Whether you bring in your extra doughnuts for the office or give bae or your BFF a box, it's the perfect excuse to get into the gift-giving spirit of the season.

This year, the doughnut company is running its annual Day of Dozens sale on Thursday, Dec. 12, meaning that you'll definitely want to block off some time during the day for a doughnuts run. If you've participated in the yearly promo before, you know the deal. During opening hours at your local storefront, you'll be able to head in and get your choice of any dozen doughnuts for just one buck when you purchase 12 Original Glazed Doughnuts. Whether you choose to double up on the glazed confections, mix and match with some of the company's popular varieties, or get into the festive swing with their holiday collection is completely up to you. The one thing that you can be sure of is that whoever the lucky recipient (or recipients) of your extra dozen will have a pretty sweet surprise come Thursday.

Courtesy of Krispy Kreme

Speaking of Krispy Kreme's holiday collection, I'd recommend adding a few of these seasonal goodies to your mix. The 'Gram-worthy doughnuts, which launched on Nov. 29 and will be available through Christmas Eve, includes some customer favorites from year's prior. I was happy to see that the chocolate Kreme-filled Santa Belly Doughnut and the Present Doughnut (which adds a red bow made out of red icing and green piping to an Original Glazed) were making their sweet return this year. In addition, there's a brand new Reindeer Doughnut, which pays homage to Santa's trusty steed with a layer of chocolate icing, as well as a red nose, two eyes, and antlers made out of pretzels.

All three of these goodies can be a part of the Dec. 12 Day of Dozens deal, so there's no better excuse to spread some cheer and try them if you haven't already for just $1. It's treat yo' self season, so I'd set a reminder for Thursday and make sure to take advantage of this sweet deal.