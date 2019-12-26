Prepare to watch the most relatable Kris Jenner moment of all time. Many know her as the KarJenner matriarch who built a huge family-focused empire. She raised six kids and helped them build their own respective businesses, but, at the end of the day, before being a manager, she's a mom. Therefore, like most parents, she's technology-challenged. After you see Kris Jenner's Instagram fail at the Kardashian Christmas Eve party you'll know what I'm talking about.

On Dec. 24, Kim Kardashian gave a heartwarming speech at the Kardashian's annual Christmas Eve Party (though, there may have been a little bit of Tristan Thompson shade in there).

"It’s our annual party that we’ve had since literally I was 1 year old, so I’m so grateful that we are now still doing it and we have all of our same family and friends here to be with us," Kardashian said.

Jenner attempted to live stream the entire thing over Instagram Live, but never quite figured out how to turn the front-facing camera around in time. She wound up shooting a selfie video the whole time instead.

Celebrity makeup artist Hrush Achemyan caught Kardashian's speech and the hilarious moment on camera and shared it to her own Instagram Story. So the speech (and epic mom fail) eventually made it to the 'gram, and then Twitter, by way of a fan.

"Kris Jenner missing kim’s entire speech while she tries to figure out how to use IG live is my new favorite thing," they tweeted.

Another user made sure fans got to see the failed experience from Jenner's vantage point, replying with the selfie video Jenner managed to stream along with two skull emojis.

Jenner did the best she could, OK? That's what matters most.

If you're wondering what the rest of the party was like, it was pretty extravagant. According to People, the festivities were held at Kourtney Kardashian's house, which was decorated like a winter wonderland, complete with a Santa Claus photo station, carolers, and a performance by Sia. Maybe it's better Jenner wasn't able to capture anything, because I'm peak jealous.