Kris Jenner's Comments About Ryan Seacrest At The Oscars Raised Lots Of Eyebrows

This is the biggest night in Hollywood, the Oscars. In previous years, this was a night where we would be talking about dresses and movies and the horse race between Movie A and Movie B and what their chances are to win. But this year, not so much. Since the advent of #MeToo, these High profile Award Shows and Red Carpet events have become political lightning rods, as actresses use it to raise awareness of sexual harassment in Hollywood. Things are particularly hairy tonight on E!, with the channel's stars, like Kris Jenner, having to make comments in support of host Ryan Seacrest.

In a irony of timing, allegations against Seacrest, which were swirling as far back as November of last year came to ahead in the last week, where a former stylist accused him of years worth of abusive behavior.

In response, Seacrest put out the following statement:

Yesterday, Variety published a salacious story that revealed the specific claims against me for the first time — even though an independent third-party investigator found insufficient evidence to support the claims. Much to my dismay, Variety didn’t speak with me or bother to speak with other credible witnesses or even ask for any of the evidence that was obtained during the investigation when offered, all of which clearly challenged the veracity of the claims made against me.This person who has accused me of horrible things offered, on multiple occasions, to withdraw her claims if I paid her millions of dollars. I refused. I have worked extremely hard to achieve my success and I don’t take my opportunities for granted. I don’t want to accuse anyone of not telling the truth but in this case, I have no choice but to again deny the claims against me, remind people that I was recused of any wrongdoing, and put the matter to rest.

With words swirling that actresses might give Ryan Seacrest the cut direct on the Oscars red carpet due to these allegations, Kris Jenner put out a supportive statement on social media, letting everyone know which side she was taking.

Fans who might be shocked or confused to see Kris Jenner coming out on the side of Seacrest shouldn't be. He's the producer of Keeping Up With The Kardashians, along with all of their various spin offs.

Kris Jenner is, as fans of the family know, a hard-nosed and savvy business woman. With E! standing behind Seacrest tonight, including rumors that they have put a 30 second delay on the Live From the Red Carpet broadcast tonight in order to edit out any actress who brings up the allegations, or asks why he would have the nerve to show his face and talk about the Time's Up movement with the cloud he's currently under, Jenner clearly sees it as advantageous to be seen as a team player.

Some fans were very disappointed in Mama Jenner's choice to choose to side with what was good for business. After all, had her tweet not supported Seacrest, or pointedly left him off, that's a legion of fans who could have turned.

Instead she found herself with a deluge of fans who were calling her out, and Seacrest as well.

The hashtag #SeacrestOUT, for the record, is based on his sign off for years on American Idol and the radio show American Top 40, both of which he still hosts. So far these allegations have not seemed to affected his career, at least not yet.

