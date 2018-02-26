Ryan Seacrest Accused Of Sexual Abuse & Harassment In Letter By Former Stylist
A November letter from Suzie Hardy's attorney was published by Variety on Feb. 26 detailing her sexual abuse allegations against Ryan Seacrest. Hardy, a former stylist of the television personality, accused Seacrest of sexual abuse and harassment and spoke with Variety exclusively about the case. Elite Daily reached out to Seacrest's team for comment on the allegations, but did not hear back by the time of publication.
On Nov. 17, 2017, Seacrest denied Hardy's claims and called them “reckless allegations” on his radio show. He said, "I dispute these reckless allegations and I plan to cooperate with any corporate inquires that may result."
E! began an investigation after Hardy's attorney, Howard King of King, Holmes, Paterno & Soriano, LLP, demanded they "come up with a plan to address the treatment of all women at the networks and to take responsibility for the wrongful treatment" of Hardy. Hardy's lawyers also threatened the network with "more formal action."
Hardy reportedly worked for Seacrest at E! in 2006 until her employment ended in 2013. The stylist claims that during her time at E!, she suffered numerous incidents of harassment, including Seacrest allegedly putting his hand on her crotch. In the letter, Hardy's team claims that Seacrest took a romantic interest in Hardy, and that's what motivated his alleged actions. Hardy also claims that Seacrest would give her expensive gifts, including a $1,000 gift certificate to a spa.
Hardy told Variety,
According to The Hollywood Reporter, Seacrest's full statement reads:
He added,
Three months later, E! concluded their investigation and reportedly found “insufficient evidence to support the claims against Seacrest.” E!'s full statement at the time read, "E! has now concluded the investigation into allegations regarding Ryan Seacrest. The investigation, conducted by outside counsel, found insufficient evidence to support the claims against Seacrest and therefore could not be substantiated."
A spokesperson from E! told Variety, “E!’s investigation was extremely comprehensive and thorough. Over the course of a two month process, our outside counsel interviewed more than two dozen people regarding the allegations, including multiple separate meetings with the claimant. The investigator is an attorney with nearly 20 years experience and is highly regarded professionally. Any claims that question the legitimacy of this investigation are completely baseless.”
Andrew Baum, Seacrest’s attorney, gave the following statement toVariety:
Hardy, who claims she was interviewed three times by a private investigator about the allegations, gave the following response to the conclusion of the investigation:
She also claimed the investigator never contacted the witnesses she had given him.