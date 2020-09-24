When one reality TV door closes, another opens, right? After it was announced that Keeping Up With the Kardashians will be ending in 2021, rumors starting circulating that the Kardashians' matriarch Kris Jenner might start starring on another big reality TV franchise. Well, it looks like she won't be opening another reality TV door any time soon, at least not on one specific show. Kris Jenner said she won't join the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills cast, no matter how much fans were hoping for that crossover.

On Sept. 8, Kim Kardashian announced on her Instagram that KUWTK will end in early 2021 with Season 20. Since that announcement, fans started speculating about the possibility of Jenner becoming a Real Housewife. Even Real Housewives producer Andy Cohen gave his two cents about Jenner joining the Beverly Hills cast.

Jenner finally joined the conversation and put all the RHOBH rumors to rest on Wednesday, Sept. 23, when she appeared on Ellen. After host Ellen DeGeneres guessed Jenner would not appear on RHOBH, Jenner responded: "

No. You're absolutely right. You know me very well. I think I would do it just to go on once in a while and be with my friend, Kyle Richards. But as far as me joining a show like that regularly, there's just too much going on in my life. And they do not need a Kris Jenner on that show. They are doing just fine.

JC Olivera/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Jenner also discussed how the Kardashian-Jenner clan came to the decision to end their long-running show, saying the decision happened pretty quickly.

"It was kind of sudden," Jenner said. "I think we were talking about signing up for another couple of years with our network and suddenly just came to the decision as a group that the whole family felt it was time. It just sort of came to us and we thought, 20 seasons, 14 years, hundreds of episodes and lots of spin-offs."

While Jenner won't be joining RHOBH any time soon, she (and the rest of her family) will likely still be very much in the spotlight. After all, fans will want new ways to keep up with their favorite celebrity family.