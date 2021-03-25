So embarrassing! Khloé Kardashian heard Kris and Caitlyn Jenner have sex and it sounds so awkward. The momager recalled the unfortunate experience on the March 24 episode of The Ellen DeGeneres Show. She said the incident happened when Khloé was a child, when she and a childhood friend hid under Kris and Caitlyn's bed while playing a game of hide-and-go-seek. They "stayed there for a really long time," Kris recalled. "So that was traumatizing."

Kris explained she and Caitlyn "came into the bed and went to sleep," and they had no idea the kids were hiding in their bedroom. So when they woke up, she and her then-spouse had "a little bit of hanky-panky going on." Khloé probably "has PTSD over that one," she laughed. "They were so scared — they stayed there for hours. And in the middle of the night when they were sure we were both asleep, they snuck out and we caught them sneaking out." What a story!

Khloé also recalled that terrifying night during a 2016 episode of her talk show Kocktails with Khloé. "I was playing hide-and-go-seek when I was younger and I fell asleep ... under my mom and [Caitlyn]'s bed," she said at the time, per The Huffington Post. "And I woke up to the bed shaking and I was too scared to leave, so I had to wait for the whole thing."

John Sciulli/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Khloé noted that she knew what was going on because of the noises she heard. "My mom feels bad about it still," she said. "We talk about it all the time. I'm like, 'You guys, I'm scarred for life. That's why I am the way that I am.'"

Kris and Caitlyn got married in 1991, the same year she divorced Khloé's father, Robert Kardashian. She and Caitlyn called it quits in 2015.

At least Khloé and Kris are at a point in their lives where they can laugh at some of their most embarrassing moments in the past.