Just when you thought the Kardashians literally couldn't have any more drama (JK, I know none of us actually thought that), Kris Humphries and Larsa Pippen reportedly flirted at Coachella. According to an onlooker who spoke to Us Weekly, Kim Kardashian's ex-husband Humphries, 34, and Pippen, 44, were reportedly spotted “hanging out by the VIP drink area at Coachella with a group of people.” They were reportedly also — and don't get too excited here — spotted "talking" and "standing next to each other." Scandalous! In order to keep the talking going, the onlooker said that Humphries (who is 6'9") reportedly was “leaning down to talk to her since he’s so much taller.”

In addition to the talking and standing, the onlooker told Us Weekly that the former NBA star was reportedly touching the former Real Housewives of Miami star's braids, adding that the two seemed "playful" with each other.

That being said, whatever spark might have been died pretty quickly after the former Brooklyn Nets player reportedly left to get another drink and started chatting with another woman (who they were unable to identify).

The scandal here, of course, is that Humphries was married to Kardashian for a brief 72-day-long stint back in 2011 and Pippen is a super close friend of the Kardashian family. She's particularly tight with Kim.

Larry Marano/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Pippen was super supportive of the family during the Jordyn Woods/Tristan Thompson scandal earlier this year. "Can't wait to see which version of her story she tells," Pippen commented on an announcement of Woods' appearance on Red Table Talk. "Hope it's the same she told @khloekardashian when she checked her."

Humprhies is so in the past that I'm sure none of the Kardashian-Jenners would even really care if Pippen decided to date him, but it seems as though the "standing" and "talking" were pretty innocuous.

Us Weekly reports that Humphries was recently spotted out on a date with model Khloë Terae at Butter Nails in Los Angeles on Wednesday, April 10, 2019. A source told them that the outing “definitely seemed romantic" and that “it seemed like a super cute date.” The two reportedly sat side-by-side as they both got their nails done. “He was very friendly and nice to the staff and paid for her pedicure and his," the source told Us. Honestly, sounds like a dream date.

Elsa/Getty Images Sport/Getty Images

Humphries also recently made headlines for opening up about his infamously short-lived marriage in an essay for The Players' Tribune. "Look, I should have known what I was getting into. I was definitely naive about how much my life was going to change. But the one thing that really bothers me is whenever people say that my marriage was fake," he wrote. "There’s definitely a lot about that world that is not entirely real. But our actual relationship was 100 percent real."

Pippen, on the other hand, filed for divorce from now ex-husband Scottie Pippen in November 2018 after 21 years of marriage. In a statement to Us Weekly at the time, she explained:

It is with deep sadness that Scottie and I announce that we are legally separating. We have both tried very hard for a long time to make our marriage work and have ultimately come to the conclusion that it is best that we live separate lives. We have so many amazing memories together, remain best of friends and love each other very much. Our four children have always been our priority and for their sake we ask for as much privacy as possible for our family during this sensitive time.

Here's to hoping that both of them find love following their divorces! Just maybe, like, not with each other.