As a member of one of the most famous families around, Kourtney Kardashian has been the center of a lot of rumors through the years. From speculation about her love life to talk about her next career move, fans want to know everything about the star, so when she posted a series of bikini photos on Instagram, her followers immediately questioned if she was expecting. Kourtney Kardashian's response to the latest pregnancy rumors shows she's not letting the noise get to her because instead of snapping back at fans for prying, she made a sarcastic remark out of the whole situation, which is so like her.

The gossip started on Sunday, Dec. 27, when Kardashian shared some bikini selfies on IG with her kids. "little Cabo daydream," she captioned her post. Fans thought they spotted a baby bump, writing things like "Baby n.o 4 maybe...," "Is me or she looks pregnant?" and "Wait so she’s preggo ? ????????" What some of her followers failed to realize, however, was those pictures weren't new. They were actually taken in 2018 during a family trip to Mexico. Some fans knew the pics were old right away because Reign looked younger and had shorter hair in them, but others just totally overlooked that fact.

Kardashian's longtime friend Sarah Howard poked fun at the situation by commenting, "Let’s have a baby!" Kardashian hilariously replied with, "@sarahrhoward get me pregnant."

See the whole interaction below.

The last time Kardashian was the center of pregnancy rumors was in November when she and Scott Disick, who's the father of the Poosh founder's three children — Mason, Penelope, and Reign — joked they were having a fourth child during the Season 19 finale of Keeping Up With the Kardashians.

The star got real about people commenting on her body during a May YouTube video after shutting down pregnancy rumors that month as well. "It’s not always easy," Kardashian explained of dealing with those who criticize her appearance. "Sometimes I can be more sarcastic, but I think ‘kill them with kindness’ is my motto."

Kardashian talks about how she responds to gossip near the 2:20 mark in the video below.

Kardashian also had to deal with pregnancy rumors in October 2017 when reports came out she was expecting with model Younes Bendjima.

It's amazing seeing her take the high road every time she responds to haters.